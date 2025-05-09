Joan Rivers Singing "The Bitch Is Back" with Elton John & Cher Is TV History

NBC is honoring a comedy titan with Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute on May 13, inspiring fans to reminisce about one of her most iconic television moments: Rivers' electrifying 1986 performance of "The Bitch Is Back" alongside Elton John and surprise guest Cher.

There was a whole lot of star power on stage during the October 9, 1986 episode of The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers, where the powerhouse set took place. Rivers had previously guest hosted The Tonight Show, stealing hearts thanks to her razor-sharp humor and no-nonsense pop culture commentary. That star power led Rivers to land a monumental gig on the Late Show, and her debut would be anything but boring. Not only did the October 9 episode serve as Rivers' first time in the Late Show chair full-time, but she made television history that night by becoming one of the first women in decades to host a late-night network talk show.

Rivers was a bona fide trailblazer, and the historic moment demanded a dynamite musical moment. Rivers brought in all of the stars to celebrate the milestone-making premiere episode, including David Lee Roth, Pee-wee Herman, and, of course, Cher and the "Rocket Man" himself.

Joan Rivers, Elton John, and Cher once tore down the Late Show house with a musical performance

Rivers' unforgettable collaboration with John was a highlight of the evening, expertly showcasing her comedic prowess, tongue-in-cheek barbed wit, and affinity for expletives. Would it be a Rivers appearance without the occasional swear word? As Rivers joined along in each infectious chorus, the crowd went wild.

As John and Rivers tore down the house with their lighthearted performance, the room roared after Cher surprised them on stage. Already holding the mic, Cher joined them effortlessly with a beaming smile, getting the crowd into a frenzy. With John on the keys and Cher and Rivers on the mic, this moment goes down in the Late Show Hall of Fame.

Decades later, John still looks back on the performance fondly. A few months following Rivers' 2014 passing, John took to social media to reflect on his historic Late Show performance. After sharing a touching photo from the set, John captioned the post, "#tbt The B---- Is Back! Elton performs the track joined by Cher and Joan Rivers on the debut of her talk show The Late Show in October 1986."

Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute will look back on all her most iconic moments

As we look forward to Rivers' upcoming tribute, it's clear that moments like her 1986 performance of "The Bitch Is Back" continue to remind viewers of her larger-than-life impact. Fans won't want to miss Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute, premiering Tuesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. An extended version of the special will be available on Peacock.

"Given that I'm dead, I assume someone will finally decide to honor me. Well, it's about time," Rivers wrote in a letter she left for her daughter, Melissa Rivers.

The tribute will feature a star-studded lineup of comedic heavyweights celebrating Joan's trailblazing comedy career. An uncensored and extended cut of the show will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

"This tribute is everything my mother would have wanted — hilarious, unfiltered, and filled with people she respected (and roasted). And as usual, she was still the funniest person in the room," Melissa said. "I know she'd be thrilled to see how far things have come, and she'd still have notes."