See Jenna Bush Hager & Savannah Guthrie Hold Onto Hoda Kotb's Legs for Dear Life

Hoda Kotb Reveals What She Will and Won't Miss About Hosting the TODAY Show

It might be Hoda Kotb's last week on TODAY, but her co-hosts aren't letting go of her so easily.

A new behind-the-scenes clip shared to TODAY's Instagram shows Kotb smiling and laughing while Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie are each holding one of her legs, as Hager pleads, "Don't go! Please don't go!"

"How it feels going into Hoda's last week at TODAY," reads the caption over the video, punctuated at the end with a sobbing emoji. In the emotional clip, Kotb is all smiles as her TODAY family gather around her for a group photo, with Hager and Guthrie still holding onto her for dear life. The bittersweet scene was captured during the shoot for TODAY's 2024 holiday video card, which was unveiled back at the beginning of December.

As if the moment wasn't melancholy enough already, the video also features a slowed-down version of "Scott Street" by Phoebe Bridgers.

In another behind-the-scenes clip from the holiday video card filming — posted on December 2 — the TODAY team was asked who they thought was going to have the most holiday spirit this season. Craig Melvin's answer was Kotb "because she's getting her mornings back."

Kotb's last week at TODAY has just started, so there will be plenty more surprises, laughter, and tears in the coming days. Grab the tissues because no matter how hard her TODAY family members hold onto her, Kotb's final day is Friday, January 10.

When is Hoda Kotb's last day on TODAY?

Kotb's last day on TODAY will be Friday, January 10, 2025, after 17 years. Craig Melvin has been promoted, and will replace Kotb at the anchor desk starting Monday, January 13.

Hoda Kotb is hosting her final TODAY hour in Seth Meyers' studio

On January 10, for Kotb's final TODAY, the fourth hour will have a live audience and it will broadcast from Studio 8G — where Late Night with Seth Meyers is filmed — in New York City’s Rockefeller Center for a spectacular Hoda-bration! On Monday, January 13, TODAY with Hoda and Jenna will debut as TODAY with Jenna & Friends, featuring Hager with a revolving cast of guest co-hosts until a permanent new co-host is named.