Hoda Kotb Tells Andy Cohen That Celine Dion Nearly Spoiled a Mystery Live Performance

Hoda Kotb and Andy Cohen are hopeful for a Celine Dion performance in the near future.

Quick context: One of the most poignant TV moments of 2024 has been Hoda Kotb's exclusive sit-down interview with Celine Dion. Broadcast in June, the illuminating conversation shed some much-needed light on Stiff Person Syndrome, a disorder that the legendary artist has been dealing with in recent years.

During a July 9 appearance on the Andy Cohen-hosted Watch What Happens Live! on Bravo, featuring TODAY's Kotb and Savannah Guthrie as special guests, a fan video-chatted in and asked Kotb about rumors that Dion has an unannounced, surprise performance on her schedule. The fan even went a step further, alluding that Dion may make an appearance at the upcoming Summer Olympics.

Kotb addressed the speculation (start at the 2:48 mark in the video, below), revealing she has no concrete facts about when Dion will take the stage again. She did, however, offer an interesting tidbit from her sit-down with Dion.

"First of all, she's an incredible fighter," Kotb said. "I had no idea what she had been through, how close she came at some point actually to not surviving it, and yet, here she is and singing again and all those things."

Kotb continued, "So when we were walking around — me and her were walking, they were shooting us doing that 'walk and talk' — and her manager was off camera. And I go, 'So what's going on? When are you performing again?' And she goes [to her manager], 'Can I tell her?' And her manager goes, 'No!' He screamed 'No,' so I was like… so there's something. So whether it's the Paris Olympics, wouldn't that be spectacular?"

"It has to be the Paris Olympics; that would be incredible," Guthrie offered.

Could Celine Dion perform at the Olympics?

While Host Andy Cohen was skeptical about the flawless vocalist setting such a concrete date for her first worldwide performance in a long time, Kotb thinks that if there was any time and place for Dion to show the world she is winning the battle against Stiff Person Syndrome, it's in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics.

"She's gonna perform again and there's always gonna be a date and time to perform," Kotb countered. "I think she's got a better medical regimen, medicine that she takes… so you never know. If she knows she's performing at a certain hour, let's do it."

Looks like we'll have to wait for the Paris Olympics to find out if there's truth to this rumor. Opening Ceremony for the Games is on July 26, which you can watch on Peacock and NBC.