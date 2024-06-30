Celine Dion's Performance of Etta James' "At Last" Left Oprah Winfrey Stunned

The Best of The Bear: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Matty Matheson

Dion's incredible talent shined during this 2002 performance of the classic love song.

Celine Dion has cemented herself as a voice of a generation, so it's no wonder that her rendition of "At Last" is a certified treat.

As one of the best-selling artists of all time, Dion has dazzled with her trademark belt and buttery vocals for decades. The "The Heart Will Go On" singer has achieved legendary status with her mind-boggling showmanship and iconic discography of power ballads.

Dion is a singular talent with an affinity for lovelorn tracks, making her 2002 rendition of Etta James' cherished classic a must-hear for any Dion fan.

Celine Dion's Performance of "At Last"

Celine Dion performs at the Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles for her new CBS special "Celine Dion: A New Day Has Come", Sunday, March 3, 2002. Photo: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

Dion's mesmerizing vocals and the song's soulful lyrics are a match made in music heaven, bound to give any listener goosebumps. She performed "At Last " on a March 2002 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, hypnotizing the audience while showcasing her take on James' mythic hit.

The set was a testament to Dion's vocal perfection as the crowd buzzed with energy and Oprah beamed from ear to ear.

You can check out Dion's 2002 Oprah performance here.

Dion's spin on the go-to wedding song also garnered critical acclaim, peaking at No. 16 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary charts after she included the cover on her 18th studio album, A New Day Has Come (2002). She also included "At Last" in her Las Vegas residency track list and later released a live performance version on 2004's A New Day... Live in Las Vegas.

Celine Dion arrives at the 44th annual Grammy Awards in 2002. Photo: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Celine Dion on Living with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion appears in the Celine Dion Interview Special with Hoda Kotb. Photo: NBC

In recent years, Dion has emerged as one of a million people living with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder.

She announced her diagnosis in 2022, and her 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion detailed her health journey.

"[SPS] didn't take anything away from me," Dion asserted with unwavering determination during her 2024 interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb. "I'm going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will. I am Celine Dion because today, my voice will be heard for the first time — not just because I have to or because I need to. It's because I want to. And I miss it."