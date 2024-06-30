Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Celine Dion's Performance of Etta James' "At Last" Left Oprah Winfrey Stunned
Dion's incredible talent shined during this 2002 performance of the classic love song.
Celine Dion has cemented herself as a voice of a generation, so it's no wonder that her rendition of "At Last" is a certified treat.
As one of the best-selling artists of all time, Dion has dazzled with her trademark belt and buttery vocals for decades. The "The Heart Will Go On" singer has achieved legendary status with her mind-boggling showmanship and iconic discography of power ballads.
RELATED: What Celine Dion Said on Her NBC Special About Having Stiff Person Syndrome
Dion is a singular talent with an affinity for lovelorn tracks, making her 2002 rendition of Etta James' cherished classic a must-hear for any Dion fan.
Celine Dion's Performance of "At Last"
Dion's mesmerizing vocals and the song's soulful lyrics are a match made in music heaven, bound to give any listener goosebumps. She performed "At Last " on a March 2002 episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show, hypnotizing the audience while showcasing her take on James' mythic hit.
The set was a testament to Dion's vocal perfection as the crowd buzzed with energy and Oprah beamed from ear to ear.
You can check out Dion's 2002 Oprah performance here.
Dion's spin on the go-to wedding song also garnered critical acclaim, peaking at No. 16 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary charts after she included the cover on her 18th studio album, A New Day Has Come (2002). She also included "At Last" in her Las Vegas residency track list and later released a live performance version on 2004's A New Day... Live in Las Vegas.
Who else has covered Etta James' "At Last"?
The heartwarming single, first recorded by big band musician Glenn Miller, was made famous in the 1940s after appearing on the soundtrack to the 1941 film Sun Valley Serenade. The single has since become a canvas for various vocal titans, each adding unique strokes to the song throughout the decades.
RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Vocals Reach Celestial Levels Singing Etta James' "At Last"
Etta James' 1960 rendition of the track was releasedon her debut album At Last! (In 1992, James' recording was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.)
Dozens of vocal powerhouses, each with their interpretation, have recorded versions of the romantic jazz ballad.
RELATED: Simon Cowell Made This Family Sing Celine Dion A Cappella and It's Unbelievable
Standout artists who've grabbed the microphone to record the hit include Dion, Cyndi Lauper, Christina Aguilera, Jason Mraz, Kelly Clarkson, and Beyoncé, who recorded the track for the 2008 film Cadillac Records and later performed it at then-President Barack Obama's inauguration.
Celine Dion on Living with Stiff Person Syndrome
In recent years, Dion has emerged as one of a million people living with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder.
She announced her diagnosis in 2022, and her 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion detailed her health journey.
RELATED: Watch Celine Dion's Interview Special with TODAY's Hoda Kotb
"[SPS] didn't take anything away from me," Dion asserted with unwavering determination during her 2024 interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb. "I'm going to go back on stage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will. I am Celine Dion because today, my voice will be heard for the first time — not just because I have to or because I need to. It's because I want to. And I miss it."