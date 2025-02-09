SNL Is Counting Down to the SNL50 Anniversary Special with More Cast Auditions

Singer showed off his photography and tennis skills in his 1983 episode, where he also debuted "Overjoyed."

Stevie Wonder's "Kannon Camera" SNL Ad: "So Simple Anyone Can Use It!"

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 8: "Kannon Camera” starring Host Stevie Wonder and Season 8 cast member Joe Piscopo.

When Stevie Wonder pulled double duty as both Host and Musical Guest for the May 7, 1983 episode of SNL, he showed a side of himself that fans might not have seen before. And that includes the parody ad for "Kannon Camera."

"Kannon Camera" showcases the fictional Kannon AE-1 camera, with Wonder on a tennis court attempting to take pictures of tennis pro John Newcombe (SNL cast member Joe Piscopo) in action.

Steve Wonder endorses SNL's "Kannon Camera"

"Kannon AE-1 a camera so advanced, so simple, even Stevie Wonder can use it. Watch as Stevie photographs top tennis star John Newcombe," says the commercial's narrator, as Wonder joyfully tries to snap pics of Newcombe. Since the singer is famously blind, he has a hard time keeping his subject in frame, capturing only blurry images of the tennis player.

Wonder passes the camera to Newcombe, saying, "Here, John, you try it." The tennis pro takes the camera as Wonder grabs a racquet and tries to hit the tennis balls.

Stevie Wonder during the Kannon Camera sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 8. Photo: NBC

"So simple anyone can use it," Wonder says in a hearty endorsement. The Grammy-winning music legend was a very good sport for appearing in the classic commercial parody.

A year earlier — in May 1982 — Piscopo played Frank Sinatra while Eddie Murphy impersonated Wonder in a sketch where the two crooners teamed up to perform a version of "Ebony and Ivory" that "the young people will enjoy." Murphy revived his impression for a sketch in Wonder's episode.

Steve Wonder debuted "Overjoyed" when he hosted SNL

During Stevie Wonder's turn as Host and Musical Guest for the May 7, 1983 episode of Saturday Night Live, he performed "Go Home" and "Overjoyed." Wonder played the then-unreleased songs for the first time nationally that night. The two tracks would eventually be included on Wonder's 1985 In Square Circle album.

"I'd like to say that it really is indeed a pleasure being the host on Saturday Night Live," Wonder said on the episode, before playing "Overjoyed."

"I'd like to dedicate this song to all of the people that have worked with me this week here on the show, and, of course to all of my friends and family that are watching me," he continued. "Say hi to my mama: Mama I finally made Saturday Night Live!"

"This song is entitled 'Overjoyed,' and that's what I feel about all of you," he ended the sweet introduction, launching into his new number.

