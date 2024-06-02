John Mulaney and his "twin" might have the best catchphrase in this hysterical Bravo sketch.

SNL's "Real Intros of Reality Hills" Celebrates the Art of Real Housewives Taglines

An all-in Bravo fan can break down the crucial differences between Real Housewives franchises, knowing that RHONY, RHOA, and RHOSLC are as different from each other as the cities they're set in are. But there's a couple of things you can count on across the board from season to season: One, cast members always bring the drama, whether they're screaming as they flip a table or throwing wine in someone's face. And two, they're gonna present their personal brand via a snappy tagline as they're introduced.

Saturday Night Live under that you don't have to speak fluent Bravo to appreciate the artistry of their series stars' taglines. And they presented a few of their own in their "The Real Intros of Reality Hills" sketch starring April 14, 2018 Host John Mulaney.

In the parody as in real life, the taglines flow like wine, and the drinks fly.

John Mulaney during the "Reality Intro" skit on Saturday Night Live Episode 1743, on April 14, 2018 Photo: Alison Hale/NBC

John Mulaney has a twin brother in SNL's "Real Intros of Reality Hills" sketch

"Do you love our programming, but don't give a D about the storylines?" an announcer (Cecily Strong) says in the sketch's opening, over actual footage of Bravo shows. "Keep watching for Bravo's newest reality show, The Real Intros of Reality Hills."

The taglines come in hot right away.

"My husband's a doctor. And my face? All science," a woman with intense lip fillers named Chachki (Kate McKinnon) tells the camera.

"The South will rise again — but when I stand up too fast, I pass out!" a Housewife named Beverly (Aidy Bryant) declares, while holding her head.

Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner during the "Reality Intro" skit on Saturday Night Live Episode 1743, on April 14, 2018 Photo: Alison Hale/NBC

John Mulaney had a dual role as twins Brian and Tam, whose main shared tagline seems to be one word: "Jealous?"

"We boiled these women down to two lines," the announcer chimed in. "You're welcome!"

"His booty is real," Brian (Mulaney) says.

"But my personality is fake," Tam answers, as Brian adds, "Our niece played Topanga on Boy Meets World."

"I dated my sister's friends, and I slept with my mother's friends," Pete Davidson's Bravo character reveals. "Next year, I'm gonna gain a hundred and fifty pounds. And that's what's up!"

Heidi Gardner, John Mulaney, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor during the "Reality Intro" skit on Saturday Night Live Episode 1743, on April 14, 2018 Photo: Alison Hale/NBC

"You heard the tagline now all that's — left is three seconds of drama!" the announcer says, as we get the "you know what you did!"/drink-toss combo we all tune in for.

Watch the Mulaney-on-Mulaney intrigue in SNL's "Real Taglines of Reality Hills" sketch above, and stream every episode of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.