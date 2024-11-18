Lindsay Lohan Talks Filming Freakier Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis: "Pink Slip is Back"

"Pink Slip is back together," the actress said of the 2025 body swap sequel.

Things got Freaky when Lindsay Lohan appeared on the special Sunday night episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For years, fans have been clamoring for a sequel to Freaky Friday, the beloved 2003 comedy starring Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Their Disney dreams came true this past summer when the two actresses announced they were reprising their roles to film Freakier Friday, a sequel to the body swap original.

Lindsay Lohan tells Jimmy Fallon that Pink Slip is back together for Freakier Friday

"It's just been such a labor of love to make happen," Lohan told Jimmy Fallon on November 17. "Jamie [Lee Curtis] and I... even at the table read, we were just smiling so big that we couldn't... I don't think we were acting well because we were so happy."

"But the movie's funny — it's really funny," Lohan added.

When the Tonight Show Host asked if the new movie will also include some rockin' tunes, like in the first film, Lohan did reveal that "Pink Slip is back together," referring to the band her character Anna played in.

Since Freaky Friday was released in 2003, Pink Slip has become an iconic fictional rock band, with their song, "Take Me Away," even being covered by real-life acts like Meet Me @ the Altar and MUNA.

At Disney's D23 convention in August 2024, Curtis told Entertainment Weekly how she thinks one of the new songs in the upcoming sequel is "going to be a monster hit."

"I'm not going to tell you what it's called because we're in the middle of making it. But there are some old favorites played in this movie, she continued, adding how she thinks it's "going to be the anthem song of the movie."

What is Freakier Friday about?

A press release from Disney released back in June revealed that "the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."

"When that comes out, please come back and talk about that with us," Fallon told Lohan, as she replied, "Oh, definitely. I'd love to."

Get ready to be taken away again when Freakier Friday hits theaters next year.