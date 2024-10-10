Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Album Is Bringing Festive Cheer Early This Year

The Tonight Show Host's collection of original tinsel tunes will be released on November 1.

Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Halloween maze is currently scaring tourists in Midtown Manhattan, but The Tonight Show Host is already gearing up to "sleigh" the holiday season.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Strap on your skis and get ready to be transported to a winter wonderland, because Jimmy Fallon has announced a new Yuletide album, Holiday Seasoning.

While Holiday Seasoning won't be hit stores and iTunes until November 1, it is currently available for pre-order, and in a variety of formats. The album will be available as a Peppermint Swirl vinyl, and there will also be a deluxe Blizzard vinyl that will come with a sticker sheet, a holiday table topper, and a pop-up vinyl gatefold. You can also find an exclusive Ruby Red edition of the LP available at Target.

If you're seeking stocking stuffers, there are also Holiday Seasoning sweatshirts, an "ugly sweater", oven mitts, stockings, and a puzzle featuring Fallon trying to bake up some holiday goodies.

In November 2023, while explaining the backstory to how "Wrap Me Up," his "Christmas banger" with Meghan Trainor happened, Fallon said, "If you know me, you know that I love the holidays. I love holiday music, and if it were up to me, I would listen to 'Jingle Bells' in August."

RELATED: Watch Kristen Bell Gorgeously Sing 17 Disney Hits in Five Minutes

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday album, Holiday Seasoning. Photo: Republic Records/UMG

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning features Justin Timberlake, Dolly Parton, and more

The collection of original tinsel tunes will include previously-released singles “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” featuring Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion, “Almost Too Early For Christmas” with Dolly Parton, and “Wrap Me Up” featuring Meghan Trainor. A full tracklist with more star-studded collaborations will be revealed soon.

During Justin Timberlake's Tonight Show appearance on September 16, he and Fallon teased their duet for the upcoming album.

"It's a silly song. It's called 'You'll Be There' and it's about a bromance," said Fallon, who shared that they recorded their track at the famous Electric Lady Studios in New York.

"I mean, it's us," added Timberlake as Fallon played a snippet of the song, which starts off with a ukulele. "Nothing says Christmas like a ukulele," joked Timberlake.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon & Meghan Trainor's Official "Wrap Me Up" Video Is Holiday Eye Candy

Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor - Wrap Me Up (Official Music Video)

When does Jimmy Fallon's holiday album come out?

Friday, November 1, 2024.

Physical versions of the album are available for pre-order now, and you can pre-save the digital album on streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music.