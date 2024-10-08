Watch Kristen Bell Gorgeously Sing 17 Disney Hits in Five Minutes

Andrew Garfield Was Terrified to Shave Florence Pugh's Head for We Live in Time

Jimmy Fallon and the Nobody Wants This actress sang almost a century of Disney history on The Tonight Show.

Kristen Bell currently stars in the romantic-comedy series Nobody Wants This with Adam Brody — but to kids around the world, she's better known as the voice of Anna in the 2013 animated blockbuster Frozen. Bell definitely knows her Disney, and she showed off her know-how when she lent her pipes to the "A History of Disney" medley with Jimmy Fallon.

In fact, Bell and Fallon sang no less than *17* soundtrack classics during her The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon visit in November 2019.

The two kicked off their mini-concert with a rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from 1940's Pinocchio, before jumping into "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins. They continued their journey through Disney history by singing songs featured in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, The Jungle Book, and The Little Mermaid.

Bell and Fallon leveraged a few props to truly transport the audience to their Magic Kingdom — including a flying carpet and wind machine for "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, and a Simba stuffie for "Circle of Life" from The Lion King.

When they got to the Pocahontas portion of the program, Fallon kept interrupting Bell's beautiful "Colors of the Wind" by asking "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" — hinting at the Frozen frenzy to come.

Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell during "The History of Disney Songs" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 12, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell's Disney medley becomes a Frozen frenzy

After singing Toy Story's "You've Got a Friend in Me," the two brought out the skeleton crew — literally, skeletons of themselves as they sang the beautiful Coco ballad "Remember Me."

Fallon and Bell fittingly ended their medley with a Frozen-filled finale. The Tonight Show Host tried to hit the high notes of "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 before they closed with the massively popular "Let It Go" originally sung by Idina Menzel — bringing The Tonight Show audience to its feet.

"I think what feels best about that movie is that because I was involved since its inception and was like the first one cast, I think that I was really able to shape that role into a love letter to my 11 year old self," Bell told Vanity Fair in 2020 when looking back on Frozen.

"Most princesses that you see on screen, or at least the ones that I did when I was 11, they weren't nearly as clumsy as I was, they didn't talk too much, they didn't wear their heart on their sleeve as much as I did, and they just weren't as weird or quirky," she added, "And I really wanted to represent all the little weirdos out there."

Here's the full list of classics that Bell and Fallon sang in their "History of Disney Songs" performance:

"When You Wish Upon a Star" "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" "Heigh Ho" "Bear Necessities" "Under the Sea" "A Part of Your World" "A Whole New World" Beauty and the Beast" "Circle of Life/Nants’ Ingonyama" "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" "Colors of the Wind" "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" "You’ve Got a Friend in Me" "Remember Me" "How Far I’ll Go" "Into the Unknown" "Let It Go"

