Jamie Foxx's Impression of John Legend Singing the Toys "R" Us Theme Is Jaw-Dropping

Kate McKinnon on Spending 12 Years on Her Debut Novel and Running a Resort for Geese (Extended)

The actor and singer didn't want to grow up when he played Wheel of Musical Impressions on The Tonight Show.

Jamie Foxx won an Oscar for transforming into Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray — but Foxx should've won an Emmy for his John Legend impression on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

There have been a lot of impressive Wheel of Musical Impressions contenders on The Tonight Show over the years, from Ariana Grande to Adam Levine. But Foxx's game really raised the bar during his May 2015 appearance. Not only was he tasked with impersonating famous singers, he also had to sing children's songs in the voices of those celebrities.

Foxx's first spin had him belting out "Hakuna Matata" from The Lion King — which is hard enough by itself — but the Soul actor had to sell it as Mick Jagger.

For Jimmy Fallon's turn, he performed "I Love You, You Love Me" by Barney the Dinosaur as the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb. But it was Foxx's spot-on impression of John Legend singing the Toys "R" Us jingle that had The Tonight Show audience in hysterics.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Does a Britney Spears Impression That'll Shock You

Jamie Foxx plays Wheel of Musical Impressions during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 2, Episode 66 on May 19, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Jamie Foxx's John Legend impression left Jimmy Fallon stunned

Foxx sounded just like Legend as he performed the classic jingle, "I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys 'R' Us kid," but his unbelievable impression continued as he sang "All of Me," hitting the high notes of The Voice Coach's romantic single.

Foxx also joked about how Legend remains so reserved once he's finished singing, and even recreated him shyly waving goodbye to the audience as he walked offstage.

"This show is off the rails tonight," said Fallon as Foxx returned to his seat to finish the game.

RELATED: Inside John Legend Writing One of History's Most Romantic Songs for Chrissy Teigen

Foxx's final musical impression was of Jennifer Hudson singing "On Top of Spaghetti" — which he performed to the tune of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls.

Appropriate, since Foxx and Hudson co-starred in the 2006 Oscar-winning film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. He held a long high note as he finished the cover of the classic children's song — bringing a stunned Fallon to his feet.

As if that wasn't enough, the actor-singer returned two years later for another game, Musical Genre Challenge, where he had to perform the Baha Men track, "Who Let the Dogs Out?" as an emotional Broadway ballad.

Musical Genre Challenge with Jamie Foxx

Foxx's incredible Wheel of Musical Impressions is the stuff of, ahem, Legend. We think Geoffrey the giraffe would approve.