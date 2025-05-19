What Time Does The Voice Finale Start on NBC? (May 19, 2025)

John Freestyles His New Song "Welcome to Team Legend" and More Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

It's the end of the line for The Voice Season 27. After making it through the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and Semi-Finals, five Artists will battle it out on the Voice stage one last time. Don't miss a moment.

The Voice Season 27 Finale Night 1: when to watch

The Live Finale begins Monday, May 19 at 8/7c on NBC. There will be a one-hour recap of the performances before the live results the following day, but by then it'll be too late to vote for your favorite Artist. So be sure to watch live.

What John Legend loves about being a Voice Coach

In a recent interview with NBC Insider, ''All of Me'' singer and EGOT winner John Legend revealed the best parts about being on The Voice. ''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent, and it’s really inspiring, truthfully," he said. "I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interactions I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing. I’ve been making records for 20 years now, and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience."

He continued, ''I also love that, you know, I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old."

Adam Levine is back this season as a Coach and wasted no time delivering excellent advice to his Artists.

"I got to a point where when I was working all the time, I’d just had a couple of kids…I was stressed out, so, of course, my voice was affected by that. And it wasn’t joyful to go and sing on stage," Levine memorably shared with an Artist on his team this season.

"I kind of, from a technical side, re-learned how to do it a little bit. I started having a better time doing it. Focusing on the technicalities of it sometimes can take your brain away from all the crap you’re thinking about in your head," he added. Hopefully the Top 5 finalists keep these tips in mind!