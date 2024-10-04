Sabrina Carpenter Climbed on Jimmy Fallon's Desk for a Jazzy New Version of "Espresso"

She's working late...as host of The Tonight Show? Pop star Sabrina Carpenter paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to sing her hit song "Espresso," backed by a band that brought horns to the song and gave it a slowed-down, new jazzy arrangement.

Jimmy Fallon thinks Sabrina Carpenter manifested "Espresso" years ago

For her performance, Carpenter (in a baby blue bodysuit and holding a rhinestone-covered mic) sang the playful line, "I'm working late, 'cuz I'm a singer," from behind Fallon's signature desk on set, leaving the musical performance area to spin around in his chair under a spotlight. Then, she climbed on top of the desk for a little pose before returning to her band.

During an August interview with the singer, the host remarked, "The Internet noticed that you seem to be able to manifest things on social media," sharing a post the singer made on X (then Twitter). "It said, 'People are always scared to give me caffeine. I don't know why. Those little espresso things taste cute and I like them.'"

Carpenter checked the date — March 16, 2016 — making her a teenager when she posted it.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during Season 12 Episode 8 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"So, I was 15, drinking espresso. Which says a lot about my parents, or me? I don't know," she admitted. "I think you can predict the future," he told her, "so be careful now when you tweet things out, because they become real."

"What do I tweet tonight? Let me tweet from your phone. What do we tweet?" Carpenter joked. "That you're going to have the number one album," The Tonight Show Host answered, as the singer knocked on his desk for good luck. "You watch. 'Please Please Please' go back to number one. All of this stuff's going to happen." Sure enough, her album Short 'n Sweet debuted at number one in September.

What to know about "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

The pop star explained to Apple Music that the song is all about feeling good and not taking things too seriously.

Carpenter said she began writing then song during "one of those times in my life where it was just like, I just thought I was the sh-- in the moment. And I think you don't always feel that way, so you kind of have to capture those moments that you do." She added, "For me, equating it to caffeine and that addiction was really fun and I definitely have a caffeine addiction as it is. So it really ends up being a full circle for me."

