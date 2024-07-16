Sabrina Carpenter References Summer Hit "Espresso" in 2024 Paris Olympics Ad

Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning and Mike Tirico Are Hosting the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris

The superstar might have had too much espresso when talking to the birds in a sweet promo video for the Olympic Games.

Look out, Paris! Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has made her way to the City of Light, and just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The “Espresso” singer stars in a fun and bright Olympics promo by NBC Sports, enjoying a shot of — you guessed it — espresso at an outdoor Parisian café while reading La Gazette Paris. In comes an animated bluebird, chirping away during a one-sided conversation with the former Girl Meets World Disney star.

Carpenter couldn’t contain her excitement when she told the birdie she was in town for the Olympic Games, which kick off with the Opening Ceremony, taking place Friday, July 26, 2024, in the French capital.

“What am I doing in Paris?” she asked her new friend. “Isn’t it obvious? The Olympics!”

Sabrina Carpenter on the Summer Olympics

Sabrina lightheartedly admitted to her 37-million-plus Instagram followers that she might have had “too much espresso” in the sweet video, published on July 14, 2024 — less than two weeks before the Olympics’ Opening Ceremony. After greeting her new feathered fan, she listed what she most looked forward to in the coming weeks.

“The amazing Opening Ceremony on the Seine, Simone’s epic comeback, the U.S.A.-Australia rivalry in the pool, and the world’s fastest man and woman, Noah and Sha’Carri, racing for Team U.S.A.,” Carpenter said as images of Simone Biles, the U.S. swimming team, Noah Lyles, and Sha’Carri Richardson, flashed onscreen.

“I’ve never been more excited for anything in my life,” Carpenter continued.

She broke into a fit of laughter as the “crazy” birdie chirped away, telling the animal, “You need to behave yourself.”

“I think she’s had enough espresso,” one French-speaking waitress told another.

Sabrina Carpenter attends W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci's Grammy After-Party at Bar Marmont on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Carpenter later said in her July 15, 2024, I.G. post that “the dream becomes a reality” at the start of the Olympic Games, which will be broadcast live between July 26 and August 11, 2024, on NBC, NBC Olympics and streaming live on Peacock.

Her upcoming album, Short N’ Sweet, will be released days after the sporting events conclude.

What’s in store for the Summer Games?

Carpenter’s most anticipated Olympic events highlight some of what’s to come for 2024.

According to the Olympics.com, the Opening Ceremony “will be bold, original, and unique,” and promises to be one of “the most memorable moments in Olympic history,” especially because it will take place on the Seine rather than a stadium like years past.

Meanwhile, Olympian and world champion sprinter Noah Lyles has his eyes on beating records previously set by track legend Usain Bolt. For the women, Sha’Carri Richardson is gunning for victory after not just winning gold in the 2023 World Championships to earn her place on Team U.S.A. but breaking records once set by Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the fastest woman in the world.

Fans eagerly await Simone Biles’ gymnastics return to the Games, years after the four-time Olympic gold medalist pulled out of the 2020 Games in Tokyo to “focus on her mental health.”

Trash talk by Australian swimmer Cate Campbell about the U.S. Team also sent Olympic swimming icon Michael Phelps off the deep end, recently adding tension between the two nations dominating in the sport.

May the best men and women win, as they say.