Who’s on the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team?

Team USA will be a mix of beloved Olympic champions and talented new faces, like Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes.

The U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are underway and the list of athletes headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics is starting to take shape.

The trials, which began Saturday and will continue through Sunday, June 23, are still ongoing, which means the complete list of swimmers to qualify for a spot on Team USA is still undetermined. Yet, several of the events have already been completed, giving fans their first glimpse at the talented athletes they’ll be cheering on next month, such as Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes.

Here’s a list of those who have already qualified for an Olympic swimming event:

Aaron Shackell

Aaron Shackell of the United States looks on after the preliminary heat for the Men's 400m freestyle on Day One of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Aaron Shackell became the first American swimmer to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games Saturday when he won the Men’s 400-meter freestyle in a time of 3:45.46, according to The Associated Press. For Shackell, who lives and trains in Carmel, Indiana, swimming is a family affair. Both of Shackell’s parents were All-American swimmers, with his father Nick competing in the 1996 Olympics for England. His two siblings are hoping for their own shot at glory and are swimming in the Olympic trials, alongside Shackell, this week.

Katie Grimes

Katie Grimes reacts during the Women’s 800m freestyle medal ceremony during Day Seven of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 19, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Once the youngest member of Team USA in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Katie Grimes is proving herself to be a seasoned veteran. The 18-year-old won the Women’s 400-meter Individual Medley at the Olympic Trials Monday with a time of 4 minutes, 35 seconds to earn a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Grimes told Olympics.com that while she was “starstruck by everything” during her first Olympics appearance at just 15, this time around she’s “much stronger and faster.”

Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts after the Women's 200m freestyle final on Day Three of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium on June 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Seven-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky will be making her return to the Olympic Games next month. Ledecky, who competed in three previous Olympic Games, won the women’s 400-meter freestyle Saturday, securing her spot on Team USA with a time of 3:58.35, according to USA Today. The decorated swimmer also qualified for the 200-meter freestyle Monday with a time of 1 minute, 55.22 seconds, but according to the news outlet, there’s some speculation that she could give up that spot to focus on her longer races. She’ll compete in the 800-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle events later this week.

Carson Foster

Carson Foster of the USA competes in the Men's 200m Backstroke final during day 6 of the 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships at Indiana University Natatorium on August 28, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Carson Foster earned his chance to compete at the Paris Olympic Games Sunday after winning the Men’s 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:07.64, according to WLWT. Foster, who came in third at the 2021 Olympic Trials, currently attends the University of Texas. His brother, Jake Foster, will also be swimming at the trials this week.

Gretchen Walsh

Gretchen Walsh of United States poses with her gold medal from the Women's 50m Freestyle final during day six of the FINA Junior Swimming World Championships at Duna Arena on August 25, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gretchen Walsh not only earned herself a spot on Team USA Sunday, but she shattered the world record for the 100-meter women’s fly during Saturday’s semi-finals event, according to USA Today. Walsh won the final event with a time of 55.31 seconds, just a hair behind her record-breaking time of 55.18 the day before. The Nashville native, who is known for her speed, also helped Virginia win its fourth straight NCAA swimming title earlier this year, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

Nic Fink

Nicolas Fink of the USA competes during the Swimming Men's 100m Breaststroke Heat 6 on day nine of the 15th FINA World Championships at Palau Sant Jordi on July 28, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Six-time World Champion Nic Fink will get the chance to add an Olympic medal to his list of accolades in Paris next month after winning the Men’s 100-meter breaststroke Sunday with a time of 59.08 seconds. The New Jersey native announced just one day before his narrow win that this Father’s Day was even more meaningful for him because his wife and former Olympian Melanie Margalis Fink is expecting the couple’s first child, according to NJ.com.

Luke Hobson

Luke Hobson reacts as he competes in the Mens 50m Freestyle during the Duel in the Pool swimming event at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre on August 21, 2022, in Sydney. Photo: JEREMY NG/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Luke Hobson edged out the competition Monday during the trials to win the Men’s 200-meter freestyle finals with a time of 1:44.89. Hobson, who hails from Reno and represents the Texas Longhorns in the NCAA, is the two-time reigning NCAA champion in the event and was determined to use his skill to earn a spot on the Olympic team, according to Swimming World Magazine.

Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy following the completion of his 100m backstroke final victory during the Arena Pro Swim Series at the YMCA Aquatic Center in Orlando, FL. Photo: Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Olympic champion Ryan Murphy will make this third trek to the Olympic Games after winning the Men’s 100-meter backstroke at the trials Monday with a time of 55.22 seconds. Murphy made his Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio de Janiero and has amassed four golds, one silver and one bronze during his Olympic career. The Florida native is hoping to add some more hardware to his collection next month and told The Associated Press he has “no shortage of motivation” to make his dreams become a reality.

Lilly King

Lilly King competes in the semi-final of the women's 100m breaststroke event during the swimming competition at the 2019 World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, South Korea, on July 22, 2019. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Olympic champion Lilly King will also be making a triumphant return to the Olympic Games after earning the top spot in the Women’s 100-meter breaststroke Monday with a time of 1:05.43 seconds. The win was particularly meaningful for King because it took place in her home state of Indiana at the Lucas Oil Stadium, where the trials have been held. It will be King’s third—and potentially final—appearance at the games, according to The Associated Press. The 27-year-old has already won two gold, two silver and one bronze medal during her successful Olympic career.