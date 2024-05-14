The Olympic swimmer won her first gold medal when she was only 15 years old.

Is Katie Ledecky Retiring After the 2024 Olympics? Here's What the Olympic Swimmer Says...

Katie Ledecky is keeping her eyes on the prize.

The 27-year-old swimmer has won seven gold and three silver medals since making her Olympics debut at the 2012 London Games when she was only 15 years old. Now, 12 years later, Ledecky is hoping to increase her medal count at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If Ledecky indeed qualifies for Team USA at the upcoming Olympic trials, taking place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in June, then this will be her fourth time representing the United States in the Olympic Games. She's competed at the 2012 London Games, the 2016 Games in Rio, and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

And while the Paris Olympics have yet to kick off, people are already speculating about Ledecky's future as a professional athlete, especially with the Olympics set to return stateside in 2028.

Katie Ledecky of the United States reacts after setting a world record and winning the Woman's 1500m Final during day two of the FINA Swimming World Cup at the Pan Am Sports Centre on October 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When is Katie Ledecky retiring? Ledecky is focused on qualifying for the Summer Games in Paris, so for now she has no plans to hang up her swimsuit. "I take things year by year, but right now, I definitely could see myself competing in 2028, with it being a home Olympics. It's something that's very unique. It's something that not every Olympic athlete gets. And so I definitely know I'm not retiring after this summer and 2028 is very appealing," she explained to NPR.

Aware that L.A. 2028 is still four years away, Ledecky said she wants to compete in "at least one event" when the time comes.

"But again, plans can change. It's a long ways away, my focus is solely on this summer in Paris at this moment," she conceded.

Ledecky beat Michael Phelps' World Championship title record

Katie Ledecky of Team USA poses with her two Gold and two Silver medals after a giving a press conference to the media during the Tokyo Olympic Games on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

If she does retire from competition after her fifth Olympic Games in 2028, she'll be in good company. Gold-medalist Michael Phelps retired after competing in five Olympic Games at the age of 31 — the same age Ledecky will be in 2028.

The major difference between Ledecky and Phelps is that the female swimmer has already surpassed Phelps' record for most individual swimming World Championship titles. She broke his record of 15 individual world swimming titles in 2023.

"Michael [Phelps] is someone that I’ve known for a long time now and to break that record was cool. I didn’t really know that I was going to achieve it until a lot of people started telling me that that was a possibility,” Ledecky told CNN at the time.

