Justin Timberlake Gave a Tour Update in His Giggly Interview with Jimmy Fallon

When you attend a Justin Timberlake concert, you can expect to see a spectacle.

When the "Suit & Tie" singer was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 16, he gave fans an update on the upcoming second North American leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour — kicking off September 28 in Newark, NJ. His longtime friend Jimmy Fallon congratulated Timberlake on recently adding 10 dates.

"Every time we talk about you going on tour, I give you advice. I go, 'Hey, here's the deal. Just sit on a stool and sing. You don't have to do anything,'" Fallon told Timberlake during his giggle-filled Tonight Show appearance.

"You don't even ask. I just give you advice," Fallon continued. "I go, 'Dude, don't do anything. Come out, sit in the stool, do like 45 minutes and go home. What's the big deal?'"

"And then I go to see you, and the show's like two hours or something crazier. I have not seen the tour, so no spoilers... but I have seen this," Fallon continued. He shared an image of Timberlake performing on top of a platform made out of mirrors as he's suspended above the audience.

The former boy bander loves to give his fans a show, but even he had second thoughts about performing atop the giant floating platform. "I'm going to say that was my idea. I'm not gonna lie," confessed Timberlake. "I was up there one time, just suspended over everyone, I was like... 'I could be on a stool right now.'"

Fallon turned down Timberlake's offer to open for him during his October 7 Barclays Center concert in Brooklyn — which Fallon will be attending — the "Mirrors" singer said, "I can't wait for you to come to the show, because it will complete the tour."

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon teased a new Christmas song

Fallon might not be opening for Timberlake on his tour, but the two did collaborate together for a duet on The Tonight Show Host's upcoming holiday album.

"It's a silly song. It's called 'You'll Be There' and it's about a bromance," said Fallon, who revealed that they recorded their track at the famous Electric Lady Studios in New York.

"I mean, it's us," added Timberlake as Fallon played a snippet of the song, which starts off with a ukulele.

"Nothing says Christmas like a ukulele," joked Timberlake. Get ready to kick off the holiday season when the album is released on November 1.