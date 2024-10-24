Ring in the Holidays with Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular on NBC!

Megan Thee Stallion Reviews Sex and the City Characters, Talks New Album & In Her Words Documentary

Dolly Parton, the Jonas Brothers, and Justin Timberlake are among those who'll help the Tonight Show Host ring in the season.

We can practically hear the "Christmas Ding Dong" bells already: On December 4, Jimmy Fallon is getting festive on NBC with help from his famous friends in Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The one-hour musical special will air immediately following 2024's Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting. In it, the Tonight Show Host will be joined by many of the special guests featured on his Holiday Seasoning album, which debuts November 1 via Republic Records.

Pre-order Holiday Seasoning here.

“We’re so excited to bring Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular to our audience as part of our incredible lineup of holiday specials,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment shared in a statement. “Bringing his new album Holiday Seasoning to life in such a unique way is sure to bring joy to millions all across the country.”

Get all the details on who'll appear on Fallon's holiday special and how to watch below.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Unveils His Holiday Seasoning Album Track List

Which celebrities will show up on Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular?

While the night's bound to bring a surprise or two, we can confirm that Cara Delevingne, Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake, LL COOL J, Meghan Trainor, J.B. Smoove, The Roots, and “Weird Al” Yankovic are among those who'll pop up to celebrate with Fallon.

And since New York City is home to Fallon, who better to help [ahem] kick off the season than the Radio City Rockettes?

Jimmy Fallon attends The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022; Dolly Parton attends the red carpet for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala; Nick Jonas at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Good Half" held at The Saban Theatre on August 13, 2024. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Jon Morgan/Getty Images; Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images)

How to watch Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Spectacular premieres on Wednesday, December 4 at 10/9c, 10 PT on NBC, after the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting.

It will be available to stream next-day on Peacock.

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday album, Holiday Seasoning. Photo: Republic Records/UMG

Fallon broke down the track list to his new album during The Tonight Show's October 21 episode.

He described his "Holiday" bop with the Jonas Brothers as "a roller-disco jam," adding that it's one of his favorites on the release.

The Roots an Fallon's "Hey Rudy" is a tribute to everyone's favorite red-nosed reindeer, while he and Timberlake's "You'll Be There" is "a ukulele type of bromance song."

Yankovic's contribution is a New Year's Eve polka party — because Fallon rightfully pointed out that we're in dire need of a "peppy" December 31 ode among the typical "Auld Lang Syne" vibes.

RELATED: What to Know About Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry

His "Hallmark Movie" duet with Cara Delevingne may be among the most intriguing selections.

"We're in love. We're in a Hallmark movie. I work at a hardware store. She's out of my league, she's a princess," Fallon told The Tonight Show audience of the premise. "She's coming to the town to save my hardware store. And then, at the end of the song, she reaches for a knife, and I realize that we're not in a Hallmark movie — we're in a Lifetime movie. Same plot, just a little violence at the end."

Sounds like there's a dash of Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares in this holiday seasoning mix. We can't wait to see Fallon and friends bring their songs to life on December 4, only on NBC.