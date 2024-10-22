The Tonight Show Hosts's haunted maze runs in Rockefeller Plaza until October 31 — here's a few of your questions, answered.

There's Still Time to Visit Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares — Here's What the Maze Is Like

Since Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares first opened its spooky elevator doors on September 20, 2024, many visitors have walked through the haunted maze underneath a building in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza. Even a celebrity or two has explored it alongside Jimmy Fallon himself: The experience had Prince Harry in a rolling nervous giggle as he roved from room to room, while Demi Lovato offered hilarious commentary as Tonightmare's creatures jumped out. As someone who's attended (twice), I personally recommend it as a scary-good time.

There's still time to snag Tonightmares tickets before it closes on October 31. NBC Insider is here to answer any lingering questions you might have about what the Halloween Horror Nights-inspired attraction, whether you're basically un-frighten-able or simply reading about the monsters gives you chills.

Jimmy Fallon and Prince Harry walk-through “Tonightmares” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 4 on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Will I be touched or grabbed in Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares?

No!

I ain't afraid of no ghosts, but I AM afraid of a masked stranger grabbing me in the darkness. This (extremely reasonable!) phobia has had me taking a pass on many a homegrown haunt in the past — not least out of fear that I'd instinctively bop someone on the werewolf nose in self defense.

Not to worry: As the professionals who prep you ahead of the ride make clear, you will NOT be touched. And to keep everybody safe, touching the performers isn't allowed, either. Speaking of the performers, I found that they made excellent use of the space, pulling off shriek-worthy jump scares without actually violating my personal space.

Is Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares very scary?

No. Well, okay — this one's a bit subjective.

What Nicole Kidman once said of AMC Theatres rings true for Tonightmares: "We come to this place for magic." The maze is an immersive experience, crafted with the same care as the rides and attractions at the Universal Studios theme parks. So you're actually meant to feel as if you're wandering among cornfields, you just walked into the set of an old black-and-white talk show, or (my personal favorite) you're sneaking past a hall of humanoid robots with nefarious intentions.

I especially loved those little details that make the rides at the Universal Parks rides so inspired, from the props that made it feel like you're truly in an abandoned gas station to all the meticulously-designed faux signage. Even as we paced through the ten rooms, guided by a spooky NBC Page named Taylor, I tried to drink in every visual feature from the moment we stepped into the "elevator" that takes you down, down, down into Fallon's tormented psyche.

All of that said, your reaction to this immersive environment entirely depends on your own capacity for fear. Horror movies barely raise my pulse and I walked in feeling safe an assured by those managing the attraction, so I was the first person to bound into each room and loved screaming in reaction to whomever — or whatever — popped out. When it was over, I felt energized and a little giddy.

Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, September 5, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

But if you're more like my coworker, who stayed close to the wall and shouted "I SAID NO THANK YOU SIR!" at the first sight of an alien or Bloodengutz band member? Yeah, it's a little scary. But you hear Fallon's voice set up each nightmare before you enter, so a). You have an idea of what to expect, and b). Fallon's familiar voice acts as a grounding element throughout.

Either way, in the unlikely event that you do get overwhelmed and need to leave immediately, there's always a member of the Tonightmares staff nearby who can lead you to an exit.

Can you take pictures in Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares?

Yup — just please don't use a flash.

Are there still tickets available for Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares? Yes.

If you're in the New York City area, you've got until October 31 to check it out. Buy your tickets now at the official site.