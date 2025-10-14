On Brand Contestants Made Super Bowl-Worthy Captain Morgan Ads in Episode 5: Recap

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jimmy Kimmel helped assign a challenge with the highest stakes so far, and team tensions ran high.

The October 14 episode of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon presented a unique, high-stakes challenge to the eight remaining contestants. The client: Captain Morgan.

Host Jimmy Fallon and On Brand Agency CMO Bozoma Saint John brought the competitors to MetLife Stadium to present the assignment, with help from Captain Morgan Senior Brand Manager Camille Hemming, and Fallon's pal Jimmy Kimmel.

The contestants were tasked with pitching and executing a video to promote the alcohol brand, and the winning team would see their campaign used during the Super Bowl! And, the challenge winners actually scored a trip to see the game in person.

Hemming explained that the brand is trying to reacquaint themselves with consumers in their 20s, so they needed a "loud, shareable, stunt-y video" that's "iconic" and "all about being fresh, innovative." The campaign required a 30-second video and a sticky tagline that conveyed the essence of Captain Morgan.

One caveat was that the clip couldn't actually show anyone consuming the product. "Marketing alcohol presents a unique challenge, because it's subject to stricter rules and regulations," Fallon explained. Saint John shared her own extensive Super Bowl experience, making commercials and even helping to produce the half time show. She told the contestants this opportunity is "the holy grail."

Jimmy Kimmel popped up on the Jumbotron to share a tradition with Jimmy Fallon

"Two Jimmys? That's crazy," contestant Sabrina Burke said when Kimmel suddenly appeared on the stadium screen.

Kimmel explained that he and Fallon are old friends, and have a tradition that involves cutting their ties in half when they tie in the late night TV ratings (Fallon dutifully pulled out his tie and gave it the chop). Kimmel wished the teams luck, and they were sent on their way.

Team Freeze: Elijah and Mahiri work it out

Mahiri Takai, Elijah Bennett, Lauren Karwoski, and Azhelle Wade initially struggled to agree on their pitches. Elijah and Mahiri clashed over Mahiri's dance challenge, while Lauren pitched "No Cap," a trend that involved calling out anyone wearing a hat.

Hemming liked the dance challenge, which would end by freezing in the Captain's pose. They spent a lot of time creating the dance itself (and arguing over which leg Captain Morgan is standing on) and were a bit off track with their shot list. Elijah stepped up to take on a directing role, while fielding criticism from Mahiri, who said they had a "power struggle" going on.

"We would not have gotten all the shots if Elijah didn't make us stay on track," Azhelle, who did the choreography, said in a confessional. "All we would've gotten was the dance. I'm so sorry, Elijah."

Team Mustache: Bianca butts heads with Ryan

Bianca Fernandez, Ryan Winn, Sabrina Burke, and Pyper Bleu impressed Hemming with their dual ideas, which came from Ryan and Bianca after quite a bit of tension. Ryan pitched a call-and-response trend that would involve running to find some sort of hat whenever someone yells "Captain!"

Bianca played with the fact that Captain Morgan is spiced rum with her "Spicy Take" concept. Participants would share their most controversial opinions, and the person with the spiciest would get a Captain Morgan 'stache.

Hemming liked the Spicy Take, but asked that they incorporate Ryan's call-and-response and figure out how it directly translates to their product. The team decided to yell, "Captain!" after each spicy take, with agreeing respondants yelling "Morgan." Lipstick mustaches would be drawn on either the face or a cup.

"This is supposed to be a team effort. I think that Bianca's overstepping, and it feels like you're talking to ears that are closed," Ryan said in a confessional, over footage of Bianca second-guessing her teammates' ideas (she countered that Ryan had "a little, like, ego thing going on"). In the end, though, it all came together.

Who won On Brand's Captain Morgan account? Team Mustache was named the winner, meaning Bianca, Ryan, Sabrina, and Pyper all get to be Innovator of the Week and head the 2026 Super Bowl!

The teams watched their finished videos back at the stadium, where Hemming was impressed by both. However, Team Mustache's Spicy Takes clearly got a bigger reaction — and immediately inspired even more ideas — from Hemming, Fallon, and Saint John.

Three months later, Hemming revealed to the winning contestants that Captain Morgan planne to incorporate their campaign throughout football season, leading up to Super Bowl LX. They even created a mustache filter for social media, so look out for Team Mustache ahead of the Super Bowl on February 8, 2026.

