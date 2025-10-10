On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Shakes Things Up at Sonic in Episode 4: How to Watch

The nine remaining contestants will pitch a sweet new product with help from RHOBH's Erika Jayne — and someone will be eliminated from the competition.

On Brand With Jimmy Fallon is shaking things up on Friday with an all-new episode featuring an "XXPEN$IVE" special guest.

In the October 7 episode, contestant Mahiri Takai landed the Marshalls campaign, marking back-to-back challenge wins for the Dallas fashion expert. For its fourth installment, the nine remaining contestants on the reality competition series heads to SONIC, the iconic fast food chain also known as Sonic Drive-In. It's the perfect place to pull up in your car with the windows down and spend a sweet summer day sipping on one of their 10,000 customizable beverages, but the company wants consumers to know it has "craveable, conversation-worthy drinks all year round," per NBC's official episode description.

The On Brand agency, led by CEO Jimmy Fallon and CMO Bozoma Saint John, will bring their best ideas and skills to help Sonic with a new product. To kick things up a notch, they'll get a "musical assist" from Saint John's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Erika Jayne!

Is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon new on Friday, October 10? Yes! See the contestants' pitches and hear their musical talent for yourself when Episode 4 airs Friday, October 10 at 8/7c on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.

Lauren Karwoski and Ryan Winn in On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1, Episode 4. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Which contestants are still competing in On Brand with Jimmy Fallon?

The competition started with 10 contestants, and only one has been sent home so far. In Episode 2, the creatives were tasked with creating a plane wrap to promote Southwest Airlines' extra legroom. While Mahiri Takai took home the win for his superhero-themed campaign, Honky tonk bar emcee BT Hale was sent home after two weeks in a row of over-the-top pitches — featuring costumes, props, and funny voices — that the judges found confusing.

The nine remaining On Brand employees all survived the Marshalls pop-up activation challenge in Episode 3. But someone will go home tonight, and several contestants have yet to pitch a successful campaign.

Ryan Winn, Bianca Fernandez, Mahiri Takai, and Lauren Karwoski have all had the chance to be Creative Leads and make their ideas come to life. That could spell danger for the contestants who haven't, including Elijah Bennett, Pyper Bleu, Sabrina Burke, Azhelle Wade, and Dr. Rajesh Srivastava. They'll have to step up their game to make sure they can stick around.

Mahiri Takai in On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1, Episode 4. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Which brands will be featured on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon?

So far, On Brand has created campaigns for Dunkin', Southwest Airlines, and Marshalls, and many other big names are on the way. Episode 4 will feature SONIC, followed by Captain Morgan, Pillsbury, KitchenAid, and Therabody.

Campaigns have taken the form of custom merch, an interactive photoshoot, and the outside of a real life airplane, and contestants have already won billboards in the heart of New York. Things can only get bigger (figuratively, because airplanes are huge) and more competitive from here.

New episodes air Friday and Tuesday, and all episodes are available to stream on Peacock beginning the day after they air.

