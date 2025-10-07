Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" MV Was an Eras Tour Reunion, Reveals the Identity of 'Kitty'

Jimmy Fallon got the truth out of the newly-engaged star.

Taylor Swift Says This Rumor About Her Speech at Selena Gomez's Wedding Isn't True

It was a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that nearly went off the rails — all the woman wanted to do was hit the darn buzzer! — but Jimmy Fallon helped Taylor Swift to finally put a few longstanding rumors to rest.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

During Swift's October 6 visit to The Tonight Show, the newly-engaged pop megastar found herself playing something called "That's So True," a play on the classic "Two Truths and a Lie" game. (Watch the entire segment above.)

Fallon did a journalistic service in his aim to identify which of the following T-Swift-related rumors were true:

She turned down this year's Super Bowl halftime performance

Ed Sheeran learned about her engagement on Instagram

She joked that Selena Gomez "beat her to the altar" during her wedding speech

She's been spotted walking a mystery dog in Florida

Travis Kelce contributed guest vocals on her latest album

After ironing out the rules of the game — which never got truly ironed out, for what it's worth — Fallon declared he believed one of these rumors to be true: That Swift really did give a speech during Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco that alluded to Gomez "beating her to the altar."

RELATED: Taylor Swift Explained Why She Dances So Hard at Awards Shows: "I Used to Get..."

But Swift quickly shot down that rumor as false!

The "Bad Blood" singer officially put speculation to rest as she described what really happened during Gomez's stunning wedding to Blanco on September 27.

"I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride, but vision — that I've ever seen in my life," Swift shared. "I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day."

"So I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement," she continued. "Nobody wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day, but…'"

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Her Travis Kelce Ode "Wood" Lyrics Started from an "Innocent Place"

What did Taylor Swift say at Selena Gomez's wedding?

Though she didn't make a joke about anybody beating anyone to the altar, the star did poke fun at their respective early-career fashion sense.

"I did do some light teasing about the way we used to dress in 2008, the year we met," she confessed. "Because we met when we were teenagers in 2008 — it was quite a year, let me tell you."

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Gives Travis Kelce Advice on Wedding Planning with Taylor Swift: "Don't..."

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

Swift launched into a pitch-perfect Gilded Age accent as she described what 2008 was like.

"It was the year of deep, deep v-necks," she proclaimed. "It was the year of aggressively colorful skinny jeans. Everyone was walking around saying things were 'Amazeballs.'"

In the end, Swift maintained that her speech at Gomez's wedding was all about the bride, and how happy she was to be such a big part of her life.

"I did not make it about me," she revealed, before flashing her engagement ring to the audience — to cheers, of course.

Oh, and for the record, the Sheeran rumor is true: He really did learn about Swift's engagement from Instagram. "He doesn't have a phone!" she told Fallon. Watch her hilariously exasperated explanation in her full interview with Jimmy Fallon above.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Talks Her Giant Engagement Diamond & Travis Kelce's Proposal: "He's My..."

Don't miss Taylor Swift on Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 8

The Showgirl returns to 30 Rock on Wednesday, October 8, for a complete TAY/KOVER of Late Night with Seth Meyers, when she'll be Seth Meyers' only guest for the evening. Watch at 12:35/11:35c on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.