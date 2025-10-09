Jimmy Fallon's Avocado Toast Secret: Taylor Swift's Home-Baked Sourdough Bread

Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon chat during a deep dive of "The Life of a Showgirl" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 8 on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The Loaf of a Doughgirl — GET IT? The singer brought her favorite punny hobby to both The Tonight Show and Late Night the week of October 6.

The greatest ingredient for avocado toast (or any toast, really) is only available to those who personally know Taylor Swift.

The singer may be topping every chart imaginable with new album The Life of a Showgirl and planning a wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce, but somehow, she's still got time to obsessively bake sourdough bread to give her friends, family, and music video prop team. She also gifted some to Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Late Night host Seth Meyers after visiting their shows the week of October 6, and explained that baking is "stress relief" and "kind of calming."

"I learned to bake bread from a wonderful woman named Tina," she told Meyers on October 8. "And I have now made it everyone's problem. When I have a hobby, it becomes an obsession, and then it becomes my entire personality, so I've made you some bread."

She even names the loaves of bread after her songs. Meyers received, "Are you bready for it?" and "The Fate of Doughphelia," while Fallon got "The Loaf of a Doughgirl."

"Some of my best work," Swift joked on Late Night. "And I feel like it's not going to be appreciated until after its time."

Meanwhile, Fallon put Swift's present to delicious use, and shared another one of his go-to snack recipes.

Jimmy Fallon's avocado toast recipe looks delish with or without Taylor Swift's bread

After Swift's appearance on The Tonight Show, Fallon released the recipe for "Jimmy's Avocado Toast," featuring his Swift bread, and it even has the approval of Mr. Taylor Swift himself, Travis Kelce. We may not all have access to but we can at least approximate what this toast might taste like with regular, pun-free sourdough bread.

See Fallon's avocado toast recipe, as he shared it in his Instagram post, below.

"Not gonna lie: Taylor actually makes the best sourdough," he wrote along with the recipe, and Kelce commented, "Hahahaha let’s gooooo!!!

Taylor Swift's sourdough appears in the "Fate of Ophelia" music video

You can spot a nicely decorated loaf of bread in the beginning of the music video for "The Fate of Ophelia," and the behind-the-scenes documentary (released in theaters) revealed that it was indeed Swift's own bread. Meyers showed a clip of the singer excitedly realizing she could feature her own sourdough on screen, in a scene where she's posing in a painting.

"I'm constantly waiting for someone to tell me to stop," she explained of her reaction. "And I guess when you're the director of the music video and you wrote the whole video and you wrote the song, you can put the bread in the video. I don't know who I was looking to to make me stop."

"It was a huge moment for me," she continued, as the audience laughed. "Because obviously my bread has always been for texture and taste, right? But this was for camera, so it was a massive moment of, like, this is a huge challenge, for me, for the bread, for my starter. It's like, OK, are you showbiz bread?"

Taylor Swift appears on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 13 Episode 11. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"'Cause you don't know with a starter," Meyers pointed out. "You can't tell yet if they have it."

"Exactly," she agreed. "It's the X factor that I was wondering about, and I'm just really excited that it seems to have gone really well. Like, I did the feather scoring...that nobody cares about except for me."

Meyers also suggested she should make a Weird Al-esque version of her album "where it's all just bread-based puns."

"Oh," Swift said. "That's not off the table at this point."