Jimmy Fallon Grieves His Dog Gary with a Heartbreaking Tribute: "The Quiet Is So Loud"

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jimmy Fallon and his dog Gary appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 7 Episode 110 on April 2, 2020.

"She was our first baby, a therapist, a pillow, a big sister, a schoolmarm, a comedian, a party girl and a rebel," the Tonight Show Host wrote of his late pet.

Jimmy Fallon's heartfelt tribute to his dog will bring tears to your eyes.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

In an October 20 Instagram post, the Tonight Show Host announced the passing of his golden retriever, Gary, who was a part of the family for over 13 years. Fallon shared a handful of photos from throughout Gary's life that gave fans a glimpse into the joy he brought every day.

There are so many adorable pictures of Gary with Fallon, his wife Nancy Juvonen, and two daughters Winnie and Frances — the shot of Fallon lying on the floor alongside him and his kids cuddling up with the dog is especially sweet.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon's Kids Were So Little Reading His Everything Is Mama Book to Their Mom

However, it's Fallon's heartbreaking caption that stands out the most, as he captured all of the sense memories that come with having a wonderfully loving pet, and the impact their loss has on everyone who loved them.

"She was the last name we signed on every birthday card," he began.

RELATED: Is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon New Tonight? About the Show's Schedule Change

Al Roker and more celebrities reacted to Jimmy Fallon's eulogy for his dog Gary

"She was our first baby, a therapist, a pillow, a big sister, a schoolmarm, a comedian, a party girl and a rebel," the star wrote. "Definitely not a watchdog — she would have let burglars in and shown them where we kept the bacon and American cheese slices."

"Always smiling even when she slept. She loved a good scratch and would lean into you if she liked you, though 'if' is generous—she did this for basically everyone," the On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Host continued. "She would jump into the pool immediately after being shampooed and dried (noooooo!) then she’d do her laps (backstroke - jk doggie paddle) then lie in the grass on her back doing bunny kicks with her tongue sticking out. That meant summer to me."

"Franny, Winnie, Mommy and I miss you. The house misses you. The house is so quiet. The quiet is so loud," he wrote. "But that quiet is slowly being filled with stories about you and laughter amongst the sniffles. Thank you for everything. Gosh, we miss you so much. Goodnight, Gary."

RELATED: This Voice Artist Is Told "Every Day" He Looks Just Like Jimmy Fallon

Fans and celebrity friends alike rushed to Fallon's comment section to pass along their kind words.

"Omg. Gary. the very best. I am so sorry. ❤️," wrote Andy Cohen, while Paris Hilton shared, "🥺Hey buddy, I am so sorry for your loss💔 I know the pain is unbearable. Sending you and your family so much love."

"I’m so sorry, Jimmy. Nothing harder," Somebody Somewhere star and Pomeranian owner Bridget Everett. Rachel Dratch, Amy Sedaris, and Kelly Ripa also shared condolences.

"We lost our fur baby last year and it still hurts," Al Roker commented. "But what love!"