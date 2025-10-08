The Tonight Show to Air Extended Taylor Swift Interview with New Footage: DETAILS

The Taylor Swift takeover continues on NBC — or as Late Night with Seth Meyers is calling it, TAY/kover.

It all started with Swift's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 6, where Swift sat down for a 20-minute interview and talked about everything from her new album (The Life of a Showgirl) to Selena Gomez's wedding and her fiancé, Travis Kelce. Next, Swift visits Seth Meyers for another interview Wednesday (October 8) on Late Night. But the Swift-mania doesn't end there: An extended version of the pop icon's Tonight Show interview (with brand new footage!) will air Friday, October 10 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and stream next day on Peacock. Read more details, below.

Taylor Swift's extended Tonight Show interview airs October 10: details

Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon chat during a deep dive of "The Life of a Showgirl" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 8 on Monday, October 6, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Couldn't get enough of Taylor Swift on The Tonight Show this week? You're in luck. Turns out, there are even more moments between Host Jimmy Fallon and the "Elizabeth Taylor" singer from their recent conversation that haven't aired. But that's going to change on Friday, October 10, when Swift's extended Tonight Show episode drops on NBC. You won't want to miss it, so be sure to mark down that date and episode air time (11:35 p.m. ET/PT) right now. Also, don't forget you always have Peacock to watch the episode the day after it airs on NBC.

Swift's Tonight Show appearance was jam-packed with fun moments. While talking about her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, she remarked, "He's just my favorite person I have ever met, no offense to everyone else. The fact that this is the person that I get to hang out with everyday forever, that's the whole thing of it. You look at [the ring] and you're like, 'I get to hang out with him forever,' and this represents that."

Speaking of love: Swift attended friend Selena Gomez's wedding and told Fallon she was the most "elegant, gorgeous" bride. "I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement," she said. "Nobody wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day, but…'"

What other tidbits will Swift reveal during her Tonight Show extended interview? Only one way to find out: By tuning in Friday, October 10 on NBC.