On Brand Episode 4: Erika Jayne Sang a Sweet Sonic Jingle, and [SPOILER] Went Home

It was a battle of the Sonic cold brew treats — Bozoma Saint John welcomed her RHOBH cast mate for a surprise performance.

Warning: the October 10 episode of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon might make you hungry. It also may move you to dance, as Jimmy Fallon and Bozoma Saint John welcomed Saint John's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate Erika Jayne for two high-energy performances.

After working on campaigns for Southwest Airlines and Marshall's, nine remaining contestants returned to the fast food space — a 600 billion dollar global industry, as On Brand's Chief Marketing Officer Saint John told them — in Episode 4, partnering with classic American drive-in restaurant Sonic. Tasked with inventing an exciting new beverage, the results were totally delicious. But by the end of the Episode 4, one competitor said goodbye.

Jim "JT" Taylor, Brand President of Sonic Drive-In, explained to the On Brand Agency's marketing innovators that while Sonic is known for summer beverages, the company is looking for a *viral* drink that works any time of year, and a catchy jingle-led campaign to go along with it.

With that mandate, the contestants were given a buffet of ingredients to use in their concoctions.

On Brand's contestants invented delicious Sonic drinks

Sabrina Burke started the pitch sesh off strong with her "Crackalicious" invention: a soda that comes in a chocolate-coated cup that you squeeze until it "cracks." The idea impressed Mackenzie Gibson, Sonic's VP of Culinary and Menu Innovation, and Brand President JT suggested changing the drink's name to "Crackle'icious" to avoid unnecessary connotations.

Bozoma Saint John and Jimmy Fallon appear on On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 4 "SONIC". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Elijah Bennett's "Scone Sip" had a fun jingle (performed a capella, as they all were), but JT and Gibson questioned whether Sonic customers were big fans of the classically-British scone. They liked Bianca Fernandez's "Bandit Bourbon Caramel Cold Brew," emphasizing how proud Sonic is of its coffee.

Lauren Karwoski created a "Glow"-infused health drink, while Ryan Winn pitched a "Moon Mist" with too many ingredients to make quickly. Pyper Bleu's "Tiramisu Float" looked delicious, but wasn't achievable at a place like Sonic. Azhelle's "Cheesecake Cold Brew" showed that Bianca wasn't the only one who'd noticed the chain's coffee offerings (this would come up later).

Lauren Karwoski and Ryan Winn in On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1, Episode 4. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Mahiri Takai's "Gummy Yummy Berry Slush" certainly had viral potential, but JT wondered about the practicalities of fishing wet candy out of the cup. And while everyone loved Dr. Raj Srivastava's fire-and-ice outfit and billboard pitch, the execution of his drink left a lot to be desired.

Ultimately, Bianca and Sabrina were chosen as creative leads for the two teams developing their bourbon caramel cold brew and chocolate crackle beverages.

Azhelle Wade appears on On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 4 "SONIC". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Bianca didn't like Sabrina adding coffee to her Sonic treat

Picking up on the Sonic execs' feedback, each team (Bianca working with Ryan, Lauren, Azhelle and Elijah; Sabrina with Raj, Mahiri and Pyper) made important changes to their concepts. Bianca ditched the "western" part of her pitch but kept the "country," turning "bandit" into "bold." Sabrina, meanwhile, swapped soda for coffee, which threw Bianca for a loop. Making use of Raj's academic skills, she asked him to research statistics on the popularity of bourbon-infused coffee flavors versus chocolate drinks.

When it came time to let real customers do a taste test, they were joined by a very special guest: Real Housewives icon Erika Jayne performed each jingle!

Bozoma Saint John says Erika Jayne's On Brand cameo brought her "so much joy"

"Erika's fantastic. I love her so much. And when she came on set, we did the slow motion run towards each other," On Brand co-host Bozoma Saint John told NBC Insider. "I was just so happy that one of my cast mates could also enjoy this journey, and that brings me so much joy. It's like being able to do the work with your friends, with someone you genuinely like? It's amazing."

Erika Jayne performed a "Crackle'icious" bop that was very much in line with her own dance music releases, before pivoting to a country-inspired jingle, complete with roller skaters in cowboy hits.

"What a good time! That was completely not my lane, but I enjoyed it," Jayne told NBC Insider of trying her hand at at a country song. "I'm born and raised in the south, so I just pulled out my country twang and went for it." The RHOBH star's surprise appearance moved contestant Elijah to scream at the top of his lungs.

Erika Jayne appears on On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 4 "SONIC". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Who won On Brand with Jimmy Fallon's Sonic challenge? Bianca Fernandez.

Though JT was impressed by both drinks and both jingles, Bianca won the challenge on her third outing as creative leader. “It feels amazing to finally be innovator of the week," she said, and she was equally relieved that she saved her teammates.

The cast appears on On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 4 "SONIC". Photo: David Holloway/NBC