The spooky immersive attraction opens Friday, September 20, and will run select nights through October 31 at Rockefeller Plaza.

Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Halloween Maze Is Coming to NYC: How to Get Tickets

Jimmy Fallon has a new children's book, 5 More Sleeps 'Til Halloween, on the way — but you won't be sleeping at all after you visit his spooky forthcoming "Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares" maze.

Inspired by the incredibly popular Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host will be bringing his worst nightmares to life at Rockefeller Center with a new immersive haunted maze attraction.

"So down at Universal Studios in Orlando, they do this thing every year, called Halloween Horror Nights," Fallon told the Tonight Show audience on August 15, when he made the announcement. They go all out for Halloween, decorations, zombies walking around, crazy haunted houses. It's awesome."

"So I was thinking we should do that here — and it's happening! We've been working on this for years," Fallon revealed. "It's an all-new haunted maze, and it is frightening. It is scary, and it is here at 30 Rock in Midtown Manhattan. It is so scary. It's been so fun putting this together, these guys know how to do it. It is nuts. I'm scared just even going through it."

The Tonightmares maze will consists of 10 rooms, each one inspired by some of Fallon's "deepest, darkest nightmares" like a cornfield with killer scarecrows, werewolves, aliens, brain-eating zombies, murderous AI robots, and there's even a creepy abandoned gas station.

Fallon is used to making his audience scream with laughter, but now they'll be shrieking in terror as he turns Rockefeller Center into 30-eeek! Rock.

Are you brave enough to face Jimmy Fallon's fears? Find out for yourself when Tonightmares opens on Friday, September 20.

‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares' immersive haunted maze. Photo: NBCUniversal

The Tonight Show also revealed the killer poster for the maze, inspired by 1980s horror movies —check it out above.

How to get tickets to Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares for Halloween

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares opens to the public on Friday, September 20, and will run select nights through October 31.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, August 22, but you can head over to the Tonightmares website now to unlock exclusive access and join the waitlist for tickets.

Where is Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares?

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares will be located at 630 5th Avenue, on the Rink Level of Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.