Jimmy Fallon's 5 More Sleeps 'Til Sequel Has Us Counting the Nights 'Til Halloween
Jimmy Fallon's newest children's book celebrates spooky season.
We're currently entering the dog days of summer—but that doesn't mean it's too early to start getting excited for spooky season. Just ask Jimmy Fallon.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host already counted down the days until December 25 with his 2020 book, 5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas. Now he's ready to tingle some spines with his newest title, 5 More Sleeps 'til Halloween, which hits store shelves on September 3.
Fallon first announced 5 More Sleeps 'til Halloween back in January. Now, Fallon's posted a video which featured him planting some seeds in his garden. The cute clip, set to "Spooky, Scary Skeletons" by Andrew Gold, showed pumpkins sprouting up, along with another surprise: His new children's book.
The cover features a trick-or-treater dressed as a ghost, ready to face his fears as he stands in front of a very haunted looking house.
Jimmy Fallon's 5 More Sleeps 'til Halloween book drops in September
The official 5 More Sleeps 'til Halloween description from Macmillan Publishers reads:
It’s 5 more sleeps ‘til Halloween!
That spooky time of year.
Where all of the ghosts are wide awake
As nighttime’s drawing near.
The excitement leading up to spooky season has been enjoyed by so many for so long. Filled with costumes, candy, and big scares! But why not make the last few days before Halloween even more exciting by counting how many sleeps until trick-or-treat night?
In addition to being written by Fallon, the book will feature eerie artwork by illustrator Rich Deas. For an extra treat, the Barnes & Noble exclusive edition will also include a special tear-out poster.
5 More Sleeps 'til Halloween will be released on September 3, leaving you plenty of time to enjoy before October 31. It's great news for those who are already mentally decorating for the October holiday.
Head over to the Macmillan Publishers website for more info.