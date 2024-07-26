Sutton Foster Got Carol Burnett's Stamp of Approval as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress

On July 22, Jimmy Fallon announced the launch of his Fallon Book Club Summer Reads for 2024.

"We started with hundreds of books and narrowed them down to six,"said The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host. "I have not read any of these. But we're going to vote on which one we want to read together based on the title, cover, and description of the book, and that will be our official book for our Summer Reads Fallon Book Club."

The six titles vying to be crowned the Book Club pick were The God of the Woods by Liz Moore, Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe, The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton, You Are Here by David Nicholls, I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones, and The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl.

"I gotta say, the buzz around town about this has been crazy. It's all anyone's been talking about," Fallon joked on Thursday, July 26. "I'm talking about cab drivers. I'm talking about stockbrokers, private helicopter pilots, Upper East Side pet groomers, cops. robbers, shoe salesmen."

"Everyone wants to know which one of these six books got the most votes. It's time to reveal the winner," he added.

Jimmy Fallon during “Fallon Summer Reads Book Club Winner Announce” on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The God of the Woods is Fallon Book Club's summer 2024 read!

After asking Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins and The Roots' Questlove what they thought the winning book was, Fallon revealed the title that racked up the most votes was The God of the Woods by Liz Moore.

"So we're all gonna read this book together. I'll be on social media, checking in and letting you know where I'm at in the book, and, of course, I want to know what you think about the book," Fallon continued, telling viewers to use the hashtag #FallonBookClub on social media.

Congrats to author Liz Moore.

For those interested in reading along, here is the official description of The God of the Woods from Penguin Random House:

"Early morning, August 1975: a camp counselor discovers an empty bunk. Its occupant, Barbara Van Laar, has gone missing. Barbara isn’t just any thirteen-year-old: she’s the daughter of the family that owns the summer camp and employs most of the region’s residents. And this isn’t the first time a Van Laar child has disappeared. Barbara’s older brother similarly vanished fourteen years ago, never to be found."

