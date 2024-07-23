Vote for Jimmy Fallon Book Club's Summer 2024 Read: See the Picks

Jimmy Got a Sneak Peek of BTS' Jimin's New Song "Who" in Studio

Fallon revealed your next beach read(s) on The Tonight Show.

If you need a good beach read, you're in luck: Jimmy Fallon just launched his Fallon Book Club Summer Reads for 2024.

"We started with hundreds of books and narrowed them down to six," The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host said on July 22 when he announced the latest edition of the Fallon Book Club. "I have not read any of these. But we're going to vote on which one we want to read together based on the title, cover, and description of the book, and that will be our official book for our Summer Reads Fallon Book Club."

"You have three days to vote — because on Thursday's show, we're going to announce the winner of our Summer Fallon Book Club, and then we'll all read it together," Fallon explained to the audience after reading the description of each release.

The Fallon Book Club originally debuted in 2018 as the "Tonight Show Summer Reads." Fallon previously brought back his Book Club in the spring, this time with a March Madness twist. Viewers voted on the 16 titles in competition, and in the end Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra was ultimately chosen as the Spring Book Club pick.

Head over to the Fallon Book Club website to vote for your favorite.

You have until 12 AM PT on Wednesday night, July 24, to make your selection. You can also head over to the Fallon Book Club Instagram to see what fans are saying about the books vying for victory.

Get ready for a summer literary showdown, because it truly is a wide-ranging selection—check out all of the books that made Fallon's list below.

Which 2024 books are competing to be the Fallon Book Club Summer Read?

Scroll through below to see the six titles facing off to be the Fallon Book Club Summer Read. Which one has your attention?

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore

Margo's Got Money Troubles by Rufi Thorpe

The Last Murder at the End of the World by Stuart Turton

You Are Here by David Nicholls

I Was A Teenage Slasher by Stephen Graham Jones

The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl