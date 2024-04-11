Jimmy's Fallon Book Club Has Officially Chosen Its Spring 2024 Read: Details

Break out your reading glasses, because the winner of the spring 2024 Fallon Book Club has just been chosen.

Earlier this week, Fallon revealed the top two titles remaining in the heated competition: Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra, and How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin. And on Wednesday, April 10, he revealed that the voters had spoken.

"Well, everybody, finally we have a winner in the Fallon Book Club Spring Read contest. All of these books, 16 books going to head-to-head, we didn't know which one was going to win," said Fallon. "We got almost a million votes. We got like 800,000 votes. People want to read!"

"It was very close, only by 2,000 votes," he added, before revealing that [drumroll]...Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra is the winner of Fallon Book Club.

On March 25, Jimmy Fallon first announced the return of his Fallon Book Club, explaining that this time, voters would select it March Madness-style.

"Since March Madness is happening, I thought it would be fun to pick 16 new books. The sweet 16," said The Tonight Show Host. "Then we're going to have a bracket face-off. For no reason, they're just going to battle each other out, and see what books are going to win."

How to read the spring 2024 Fallon Book Club winner along with Jimmy Fallon

Now that everyone knows which book to snag from their local bookstore or library (though, why not both?), Fallon explained how the spring 2024 Fallon Book Club will work.

"So here's what's going to go down. We're all going to read this book together," he explained, urging readers to use the hashtag #FallonBookClub during the read-along event. "I'll be on social media checking in, letting you know where I am at this book, because I haven't read any of these. We're all going to do it together!"

"Thanks again to everyone who voted and congratulations to Nightwatching by Tracy Sierra. We'll see you on the show very soon," he concluded, teasing that Sierra will be an upcoming Tonight Show guest, like previous Fallon Book Club authors.

If you need a refresher on Nightwatching, Fallon read a plot description when the book was first announced as a top-two finalist.

"Home alone with her young children during a blizzard, a mother hears a noise. But this sound is disturbingly familiar. It's the sound of footsteps coming up the stairs!" Fallon narrated, as The Roots provided some mood music. "She catches a glimpse of him, and at once knows her situation is even more dire than she feared — because she knows exactly who he is and what he wants."

On the Fallon Book Club Instagram post announcing Nightwatching as the winner, Sierra commented: "Thank you so much to everyone who chose Nightwatching! I’m beyond grateful the book was part of this amazing group."

Congrats to Sierra, and all of the Fallon Book Club finalists, on this epic late night literary showdown!