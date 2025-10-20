Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

This Voice Artist Is Told “Every Day” He Looks Just Like Jimmy Fallon

When did The Voice turn into The Tonight Show? Once you see how much Manny Costello looks like Jimmy Fallon, you can't unsee it. His lookalike status was noted during a recent episode of The Voice Season 28, when Costello went up against fellow Team Reba McEntire Artist Leyton Robinson in the Battles singing Chris Stapleton's "I Think I'm in Love With You."

"Manny, I think you’ve got this great texture to your voice; it's got that gravelly amazing thing, I thought you killed it," Coach Michael Bublé told him afterward. Coach Snoop Dogg joked, "If it was my decision, I just remembered, it's not my decision!"

But Coach Niall Horan got distracted halfway through his feedback, telling the singer, "Your grit in your voice, Manny, is something that I didn’t hear the last time...and you can run…by the way, did anyone ever tell you, you look a bit like Jimmy Fallon?"

Manny Costello performs on The Voice Season 28 Episode 1; Jimmy Fallon appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 10. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC; Todd Owyoung/NBC

Without missing a beat, Costello responded, "Every day, man." At this point, everyone realized that the young Artist does bear a striking resemblance to the host of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, especially during his early days as a cast member on Saturday Night Live...and a Calvin Klein model!

Niall Horan says he used to be told he looked like this celebrity

Niall Horan appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

"Dude I get Ellen DeGeneres, I get them all. When I used to have the blonde hair, the blonde tips," Horan told Costello. Then, he threw in another compliment, telling Costello, "Dude, your voice is really great," prompting Host Carson Daly to reply, "Thank you, Ellen."

Niall Horan was "so starstruck" by this guest on The Voice

Nancy Cartwright at an exclusive cocktail reception hosted by Dana Walden and Alan Bergman in Los Angeles on April 06, 2024; Bart Simpson attends the Bart Simpson Bartman sculpture unveiling at News Corp Building Plaza on May 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) Photo: Brian Bowen Smith/Getty Images; Noam Galai/WireImage

Not Ellen, but another longtime TV icon stopped by The Voice and totally made Horan's day: Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson. "That is amazing. I'm starstruck, big time," said Horan, seeing her in the audience.

He also had a fan boy moment meeting his future fellow Coach Michael Bublé at an airport over a decade ago. In August 2025, Horan posted a TikTok video showing himself and the Canadian crooner together in the present day, then flashing back to them at an airport in November 2012.

"Look who I met in the airport yesterday!" Horan captioned the picture at the time, calling Bublé his "hero."

In 2013, Bublé told Irish news outlet entertainment.ie that he and Horan had stayed in touch after that meet-cute. "He's a great kid. We talk a lot ... It's actually really refreshing to see young guys like that get success and for them not to be d----," Bublé said of Horan and his fellow One Direction bandmates. "It's probably a testament to where he comes from and his family ... What I like is that these dudes are just being themselves. They're not trying to be too cool for school."

Now, in addition to being friends, Niall Horan and Michael Bublé are rivals. Among the current coaching lineup, they are both two-time winners, both with unbroken winning records. They're both going for the elusive "three-peat."

Watch Horan, Bublé, and whatever other celebs swing by the Voice studio Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC. Catch up on the show any time on Peacock.