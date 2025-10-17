Paul Rudd's Freddie Mercury Lip Sync on The Tonight Show Is a Rapturous Riot

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

There's no better way to kick off your weekend than seeing Paul Rudd channel Freddie Mercury to perfection.

It's clear to fans that the February 25, 2014 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — one of the first-ever shows that aired after Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties from Jay Leno — was going for an instantly-iconic moment. Well, that's exactly what happened during Fallon's first Lip Sync Battle segment.

After Rudd kicked things off with the Tina Turner classic "Better Be Good to Me" and Fallon upped the ante with "Juke Box Hero" by Foreigner, the stage was set for Rudd to steal the show.

Rudd tore the house down by lip-syncing to Queen's 1979 song "Don't Stop Me Now" in a performance that has to be seen to be believed.

The Clueless star seemingly transformed into the late Queen frontman. Rudd took advantage of the song's trademark moments, utilizing every camera in the studio for maximum effect and, of course, acting like he was singing his heart out. Rudd was a ball of energy throughout the performance.

Freddie Mercury would be proud.

All in all, Rudd's performance earned a rousing ovation from the live audience and made Fallon drop to his knees in admiration. It remains one of the most spirited and memorable Lip Sync Battles in The Tonight Show's history.

Fallon's Lip Sync Battles have become legendary in their own right over the past 11-plus years, with celebrity guests never failing to live up to Rudd's exceptionally high standard he set back in 2014.

Jimmy Fallon teams with Bozoma Saint John for On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Fans who want more Fallon in their lives need to look no further than his newest project, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. The reality competition series — which follows ambitious contestants pitching marketing strategies and concepts to high-profile companies — is currently in the middle of its inaugural season on NBC. Fallon has enlisted the help of marketing guru — and current cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bozoma Saint John to help make the tough decisions this season.

New episodes air Tuesdays at 10/9c — right after new episodes of The Voice Season 27.

In a September 4 interview with TV Insider, Saint John compared the similarities between her real-life career and being on On Brand.

"Much of this mimics my real-life experiences over my career," Saint John revealed. "Depending on what job I was in, people from all over social media would pitch me ideas. Having had the opportunity to do a lot of these things, to see that come to life for other people is marvelous. Giving advice, feedback, and encouraging them to create was such a gratifying thing."