Here's everything fans should know about Episode 3 and how to watch.

Is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon New Tonight, Tuesday, October 7?

The competition is heating up among the cast of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.

How to Watch Watch On Brand With Jimmy Fallon Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

We're three episodes into NBC's newest reality series, and Jimmy Fallon and marketing guru Bozoma Saint John continue to give the nine remaining competitors the opportunity of a lifetime. They're pitching concepts and strategies to high-profile companies — this week, its national retailer Marshalls.

Viewers who watched last week have already seen one difficult goodbye on the show. Episode 2 saw the elimination of one contestant, BT Hale, when his pitches failed to meet the standards set by clients Dunkin' and Southwest.

There are six brand-new On Brand episodes remaining — and we've only begun to see what the ambitious contestants hoping to win campaigns and the cash prize can do. Below, everything you need to know about how to watch the third episode.

Is there a new episode of On Brand tonight, Tuesday, October 7? Yes! Episode 4 of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon airs tonight — Tuesday, October 7, at 10/9c — immediately after a new episode of The Voice.

The cast appears on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 3 "Marshalls". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

The episode will center around pitches for Marshall's, the famed discount department store chain.

During Saint John's September 30 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she and Fallon discussed their time together filming the show. Fallon called out the Marshall's episode — the ending in particular— as especially "emotional."

"Very emotional episode," Saint John clarified. "Yes, yes, yes."

Watch Bozoma Saint John's full Tonight Show interview here.

So, what do the stars mean when describing the upcoming episode in that way? Well, there's only one way to find out: By watching On Brand tonight at 10/9c, only on NBC.

Lauren Karwoski appears on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 3 "Marshalls". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Bozoma Saint John's marketing background is the perfect fit for On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

Fallon and Saint John make a great team in On Brand, which shouldn't be surprising; the world of marketing is something Saint John is very familiar with.

In a September 4 interview with TV Insider, Saint John — a current cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — spoke about the similarities between her real-life career and her time on On Brand.

"Much of this mimics my real-life experiences over my career," she explained. "Depending on what job I was in, people from all over social media would pitch me ideas. Having had the opportunity to do a lot of these things, to see that come to life for other people is marvelous. Giving advice, feedback, and encouraging them to create was such a gratifying thing."