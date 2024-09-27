Prince Harry Giggled After Being Scared at Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Maze (VIDEO)

Prince Harry? It was more like Prince Scary when he joined Jimmy Fallon for a terrifying walkthrough of the new haunted maze experience, Tonightmares.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Inspired by the incredibly popular Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host has brought his worst nightmares to life at New York's Rockefeller Center with the new horrifying immersive attraction.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Halloween Maze Is Coming to NYC: How to Get Tickets

In a segment from the September 26 episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon showed a video of his recent Tonightmares visit, and joining him for the spooky escapade was Harry, whose nervous giggle revealed itself throughout the ordeal.The two walked through the maze with cameras strapped to their chests so every moment and jump scare could be captured.

Different paranormal performers tried to scare them as they made their way through the dark maze. One undead creature wearing a suit and tie tried to surprise the duo, but the Spare author pointed to the actor and jokingly asked, “Is that Michael Bublé?”

"Yes, it's Michael Bublé from The Voice," replied Fallon, as he told the zombie, "You do a great job on The Voice."

Jimmy Fallon and Prince Harry walk-through “Tonightmares” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 4 on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

In another hilarious moment, two actors playing members of a vampire rock band are starstruck after Fallon and Harry walk through their room. The rockers' jaws drop after their celebrity spotting, but they quickly get back into character as they prepare for their next victim.

Fallon and Harry survived Tonightmares — but just barely. See if you're brave enough to face Fallon's fears by watching the video above.

"We've been working on this for years," The Tonight Show Host revealed on August 15 when he announced the new immersive experience. "It's an all-new haunted maze, and it is frightening. It is scary, and it is here at 30 Rock in Midtown Manhattan. It is so scary. It's been so fun putting this together, these guys know how to do it. It is nuts. I'm scared just even going through it."

The Tonightmares maze consists of 10 rooms, each one inspired by some of Fallon's "deepest, darkest nightmares" like werewolves, aliens, brain-eating zombies, murderous AI robots, a cornfield with killer scarecrows, and there's even a creepy abandoned gas station.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon's 5 More Sleeps 'Til Sequel Has Us Counting the Nights 'Til Halloween

How to get tickets to Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares for Halloween

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares opened to the public on Friday, September 20, and will run select nights through October 31. Head over to the Tonightmares website for more info and to book tickets... if you dare.