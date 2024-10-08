Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

Little Big Town and an array of country music favorites will be hitting the Opry stage to ring in the holidays.

What to Know About Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry

The holidays are going country this year on NBC.

Superstar group Little Big Town and an array of country heavy-hitters are convening at the Grand Ole Opry for a Christmas celebration you can't miss. The band and other musicians will perform Christmas classics and new favorites from the word-famous stage in Nashville for a two-hour special titled Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry.

Read details, below, on what you can expect:

Watch Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry December 16 on NBC

Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry airs December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Following its broadcast, the special will be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

Last year's Opry special, hosted by Wynonna Judd, was a lovely and heart-warming night, and this year's will surely be no different.

Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town performs at the 2024 CMT Music Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on April 7, 2024. Photo: Brynn Osborn/CBS

Little Big Town leads an all-star lineup for Christmas at the Opry

In addition to the country supergroup, acts taking the stage include former The Voice co-Coaches Dan + Shay, Season 27 Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini, and stars Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck. The show will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Opry and is sure to be full of joy and fun.

“We are simply beside ourselves to announce that we will host our own NBC Holiday Special at the prestigious Grand Ole Opry House,” said Opry members Little Big Town in a statement.

“This is an incredible honor for us, and we are beyond thrilled to share this special evening with viewers and fans across the country. We've invited some of our dearest friends to join us on stage, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the magic of the holidays at such an incredible venue,” added the band. “After 25 years as a band, we are also excited to release our very first Christmas album, we are thrilled to perform some of those classics during this Special.”

Listen to Little Big Town's first Christmas album now

Released on October 4, The Christmas Album is the group's first foray into holiday songs, and is available now.

Little Big Town – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook – has a slew of accomplishments to its name, with smash hits like "Bring It On Home," "Good as Gone" and "Little White Church." To celebrate 25 years as a band, they released their first Greatest Hits album in August, which featured collaborations with Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Sugarland.