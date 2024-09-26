All About Miranda Lambert's Husband, Brendan McLoughlin

It's like something out of a romance novel: a country sweetheart has everything but love, so her friends spot a cutie in a uniform, set them up, and the rest is history. Or in Miranda Lambert's case, real life. The "Kerosene" singer and Country Icon Award recipient at the upcoming 2024 People's Choice Country Awards is married to former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, and how they met is adorable.

Read on, below, to find out more about their story.

Miranda Lambert met her husband Brendan McLoughlin in New York City

McLoughlin is a Staten Islander who joined the NYPD some time before 2015.

Lambert told the New York Times that she met McLoughlin in 2018 as she and her music group Pistol Annies were doing press in the Big Apple. "Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. [McLoughlin] was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," she said. "They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me." The two were married by Valentine's Day, 2019.

Around that time, McLoughlin took a leave of absence from the NYPD, then retired.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2024 Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. Photo: Gotham/WireImage

How Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin became co-writers

"We started writing [music] in 2020, when we were home, like for fun, and he was actually pretty good. He's a retired NYPD officer. I was like, 'You're pretty good, actually,'" Lambert told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY. "So then we were writing for this record, and he's dabbled a little bit in it, just with me—for fun." He's credited as a co-write on Lambert's track "Dammit Randy."

He made his music video debut in 2020, co-starring with his wife in the video for her song "Settling Down."

McLoughlin welcomed a child from a previous relationship in November 2018, per People. “My stepson is amazing,” Lambert told Extra in 2019. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Sebron Snyder/Penske Media via Getty Images

Miranda Lambert will receive the Country Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism, and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

