Miley Cyrus & Joan Jett Singing "Different" Together Is Rock Paradise

In 2015, former The Voice Coach Miley Cyrus and rock legend Joan Jett teamed up for a special "backyard sessions" performance to benefit Cyrus' Happy Hippie foundation for homeless and LGBT youth. Together, they sang "Different," from Joan Jett and The Blackhearts' 2013 album Unvarnished.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The song is perfect for a benefit for marginalized young people, being all about the power of standing out. As Jett sings, "They laugh and call you names, but that ain't no badge of shame, Just cause you're different." Playing an acoustic guitar, Jett, a punk pioneer, rocks as hard as ever. Check it out, below.

RELATED: Brynn Cartelli's Voice Is Made for Billie Eilish's "WILDFLOWER" in a Gorgeous Cover

Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett's song "Bad Karma"

Cyrus and Jett's song together, "Bad Karma," released in November 2020 on Cyrus' album Plastic Hearts, is an unapologetic anthem for bad behavior. "They say it's bad karma being such a heartbreaker," Cyrus sings in the chorus. "I've always picked a giver 'cause I've always been the taker."

It's an appropriate theme and title, given that "Bad Reputation" is one of Jett's biggest hits, and an apt descriptor of some of Cyrus' more controversial (and iconic) career moves.

Cyrus and Jett also performed together alongside Billy Idol, headlining Super Bowl LV's "TikTok Tailgate" pre-game show in Tampa.

Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol perform on stage during Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park on July 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

RELATED: Miley Cyrus' Haunting Cover of One of Pearl Jam's Most Emotional Songs Is Magic

Miley Cyrus praised Joan Jett's spirit

In 2015, Cyrus helped induct Jett and The Blackhearts into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and gave an appropriately candid speech. She reflected on their first deep conversation, revealing, "I listened to her talk about her days with the Runaways. She talked about music. She talked about why she loves animals and she doesn’t want to eat them. I was getting to have this moment with someone that, to me, is Superwoman; what Superwoman really should be."

She continued, "I now look at her less as a deity, but now I have this connection, and I have this connection with her that she can be a guide for me...I know there isn’t one other person on this planet that’s been an inspiration to me like you have. Joan’s music, her activism, who she is...She made the world evolve. Her life and her success is proof that we can self-evolve. I want to thank you for fighting for our freedom, Joan, and I love you so much."

Makes sense why Cyrus then invited Jett to help advise Team Miley during The Voice Season 11.