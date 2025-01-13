Get ready to sit behind the "Weekend Update" desk in this exciting new immersive attraction.

How to Get Tickets to "Live from New York: The SNL Experience"

Saturday Night Live just announced the latest Host for Season 50 and it's... you!

That's right, starting Thursday, January 30, you'll be able to host your own episode of Saturday Night Live in "Live from New York: The SNL Experience." The new immersive attraction will let fans live out their SNL dreams by having them lead the long-running late night show.

“In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, NBC is launching an immersive, Studio-8H-inspired experience to give fans the chance to feel what it’s like to host the iconic comedy series,” NVE Experience Agency — which is creating the event in conjunction with NBC — said in a press release.

“From the thrill of hearing your name announced as you burst through the stage doors to rolling your chair up to the Weekend Update desk, every attendee will experience both the on-camera magic and off-camera rush of SNL," the announcement continued. "With surprises and callbacks around every corner that celebrate 50 years of famed sketches and the signature spontaneous nature that’s defined the series since 1975."

"Live from New York: The SNL Experience" is the latest special event leading up to SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The program will air Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock.

Ready to follow in the footsteps of some of your favorite celebrity Hosts? Scroll through below for all the info you need on how to take the stage of Studio 8H at "Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience."

Where is "Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience" happening?

The immersive attraction will be located "inside the heart of" New York City’s Rockefeller Center. An exact address to be revealed at a later date.

When is the "Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience?"

It will run Thursday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. ET.

How do I get tickets to "Live from New York: The SNL50 Experience?"

You don't need tickets. The experience is free, but reservations are required. Guests must be at least 16, with valid photo IDs required for admittance. It is a 20-30 minute timed walking experience with no seats available. Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis and will become available Tuesday, January 14 at 12 p.m. ET. You can make reservations here.

Watch the SNL50 Anniversary Special on February 16

Don't miss the three-hour SNL50 primetime special on Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock. The broadcast celebrates a half-century worth of sketches, cast members, Hosts, and other collaborators — it's sure to be a star-studded event.

The 50-day run-up to the special brings additional programming that takes a deep dive into the show, including Peacock's four-part docuseries premiering January 16, Beyond Saturday Night, as well as Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music, a documentary about SNL's Musical Guests that's co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez, airing on NBC January 27.