SNL Celebrates 50 Years of Cast Members Ahead of the SNL50 Anniversary Show

The four-part documentary will dive deep into the world of Saturday Night Live as the show celebrates its 50th season.

How to Watch the Peacock Docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Fans of Saturday Night Live have plenty of reasons to celebrate as the show marks its 50th anniversary. In addition to an anniversary special airing in February, there's also a four-part docuseries on the iconic sketch comedy show coming to Peacock.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the comedic institution. Here’s everything you need to know about how and when to stream SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night – and what to expect from each part of the docuseries.

When does SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night premiere?

All four episodes of SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, drop Thursday, January 16 on Peacock. Executive-produced by Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, the special draws from decades of SNL shows. It features interviews with more than 60 contributors who sharing their personal insights into SNL’s deep and dynamic history.

Learn more about each of the docuseries' four episodes

Episode 101: “Five Minutes”

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Robert Alexander, Five Minutes offers an inside look at the SNL audition process. The documentary unveils never-before-seen audition footage and features personal stories from some of the show's most legendary cast members, sharing how they prepared for their big moment and what happened when stepped on that stage.

Episode 102 - “Written By: A Week Inside the SNL Writers Room”

What’s it like to write for Saturday Night Live? This episode, directed by Academy Award winner Marshall Curry, reveals the creative process – and occasional chaos – as a sketch journeys from a pitch to a performance watched by millions.

Episode 103 - “More Cowbell”

This episode, directed by Neil Berkeley, offers an inside look at one of SNL's most legendary sketches and how close it came to landing on the cutting room floor. Let's just say if you have a fever, the prescription might just be this episode.

Episode 104 - “Season 11: The Weird Year”

The final episode, directed by Jason Zeldes, takes a deep dive into SNL’s 11th season, which Peacock describes as “the pivotal year that reset the show’s direction and cemented its enduring DNA with Lorne Michaels at the helm.”