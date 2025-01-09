Aidy Bryant's Favorite Part of SNL's "(Do It on My) Twin Bed": Cast's Childhood Photos

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 39: "(Do It On My) Twin Bed" starring Host Jimmy Fallon along with Season 39 cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Noël Wells, Vanessa Bayer, and Nasim Pedrad.

The clever minds at Saturday Night Live have created countless hilarious sketches — and they've crafted a number of enduring earworms, too. Case in point: The viral music video for SNL's “(Do It On My) Twin Bed," which captures the awkward essence of trying to hook up while you’re home for the holidays.

Starring Season 39 cast members Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Noël Wells, Vanessa Bayer, Nasim Pedrad, and “Lil’ Baby Aidy" Bryant, the ladies form a girl group reminiscent of The Pussycat Dolls and sing about getting “a little nasty” in their childhood homes. Released as a digital short for SNL’s December 21, 2013 episode, it co-stars cast members Taran Killam, Mike O’Brien, Brooks Wheelan, and Beck Bennett, along with Host Jimmy Fallon, make cameos as the uncomfortable boyfriends.

"(Do It on My) Twin Bed" was written by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, the team also behind the "Back Home Ballers" musical sketch with Cameron Diaz. The clip is style like an early 2000s music video, complete with sexy group dancing and lots of black leather. After the ladies set the scene that they’re back home visiting family — and they’re going to “take my man to my childhood bedroom" — they all sing in the chorus:

“Let’s do it in my twin bed (twin bed). Not gonna like it (like it). But it’s the only option (option). Where we can get it poppin’ (poppin’). Let’s do it in my twin bed (twin bed). Probably fall off it (off it). But let’s get wild (wild). In a bed for a child (child).”

Beyond the squeaky twin beds, these childhood bedrooms are full of christening dresses, X-Files VHS tapes, monkey sheets, and an old cat “who will watch you bone.”

Fallon joins the gals to offer a boyfriend's perspective in a hilarious rap verse, asking, “Why am I even trying to get laid under a photo of you from seventh grade?” Cut to actual childhood photos of SNL’s leading ladies (and Fallon).

Aidy Bryant’s favorite part of the sketch? The "(Do It On My) Twin Bed" cast's childhood photos

As Bryant revealed in a 2014 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the adorable class photos featured behind the ladies in the sketch was her “favorite” part.

“[Schneider] had an idea where maybe we would just dance in front of framed photos of ourselves. And then we were all texting our parents being like, ‘S---, I need you to send me a photo,” Bryant said.

“As they were coming in, we were just crying laughing while we were looking at them because they are all so cringe-worthy, awkward, and dorky, and we loved the idea of dancing so sexily in front of these dorky photos," Bryant continued. "I think it was the directors who had the idea to put a gigantic green screen behind us, and make it so that we were little sexy stars.”

Bryant also said that she was amazed by the production value behind the sketch and how quickly it came together.

“Basically, in five days we made a full blown insane music video with multiple setups. When you think about the sheer time of it, it's unbelievable because of the graphics and the sets,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “They built it all … Then we shot everything on Friday, and by Saturday it was all edited together. All those graphics of the childhood photos were done in a day.”

Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon “really wanted” to do a music video with SNL’s female cast

Kelly told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that the sketch came to fruition partly because Bryant and McKinnon had a vision. “It was just fun to do because Kate and Aidy really wanted to do an all-girls music video. It was Christmastime and it was just a cool show in general,” the SNL writer said. “Jimmy Fallon was there and he can do a lot of things, so we were just excited to do it.”

Schneider added in the same interview that they were surprised by how viral the sketch went. “That [sketch] seemed to blow up in a way that we had never experienced before,” she told the outlet. (To date, the sketch has amassed over 13 million views on YouTube.)

The music video did indeed feature every woman on SNL’s cast at that time, something that hadn’t really been done before. “They were all in it and everyone got a moment and a joke, and that's hard to do,” Bryant told Entertainment Weekly in 2014. “I think people liked that it was all the girls. They've done a lot of really amazing Lonely Island music videos, but they've never really done one with all of the girls.”

Bryant also admitted that she's listened to the song for a nice little ego boost. "We love it so much, it's almost sad," she told the outlet. "Also, when I'm feeling down, it's such a great way to be like, 'Oh my God, I was in a full music video.'"

The lyrics to SNL's (Do It on My) Twin Bed"

Back in town, visiting my mom and dad

But that don't mean I don't wanna be bad

Say "what's up" to my cousins (hi), say "what's up" to my neighbors (hey)

Then take my man to my childhood bedroom

This is my old christening dress / And here's my stack of X-Files on VHS

Now we're gonna freak in my monkey sheets / That I've had since I was a kid

Let's do it in my twin bed (twin bed) /Not gonna like it (like it)

But it's the only option (option) Where we can get it poppin' (poppin')

Let's do it in my twin bed (twin bed) / Probably fall off it (off it)

But let's get wild (wild) in a bed for a child (child)

If you want an old cat to watch you bone

You're gonna wanna get down in my parents' home

It'll lick its body (body) while you lick my body (body) / Then it'll throw up on your bags

Come on, sexy boy, gotta do this quick

While my folks are at the pharmacy, my mom is sick

She's got a cough (cough), she got it from Jean (Jean)

And now it's a whole thing with Jean

I'm glad you got to meet my Uncle Ted

Now keep it down cause he's a sleep on my trundle bed

Hey, don't mind me, we're family! Did you hear Aunt Ruth is dead?

Let's do it on my twin bed (twin bed) / Even though Aunt Ruth's dead

Wish we had more room, but Grandma got the guest room

But we'll still get nasty up against my trophies

You're a certified hottie, just like JTT

Jimmy Fallon:

Girl, you know I love you, but let's be clear

I'm having lots of trouble getting horny here

I wanna get down and do my thing

But your childhood bed has antique springs

And I guess your mom don't know how to knock

Keep my foot on the door cause it doesn't lock

Can't fully undress case your parents come through

Just shirt, no pants like Winnie the Pooh

And why am I even trying to get laid, under a photo of you from seventh grade?

Let's take it back now y'all!

So we'll do it in my twin bed (twin bed)

Not gonna like it (like it)

But you can't be picky (picky)

When you're staying with your family (family)