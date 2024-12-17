If you like The Tonight Show host's impression of The Voice Coach, just wait for his take on Alan Rickman.

Jimmy Fallon Sings Christmas Songs Just Like Michael Bublé in This Funny SNL Sketch

Remember those NOW album television commercials that played on repeat whenever you flipped through cable TV? So does Saturday Night Live.

The very first NOW album – featuring Hanson, the Spice Girls, K-Ci & JoJo, and more — was released in 1998 in the United States, and the series is still going strong today. So when SNL created a sketch based on the compilation album series, literally no explanation was needed.

SNL's "Now That’s What I Call Christmas” sketch advertises a fictitious holiday album, providing the perfect impressions showcase for December 21, 2013 Host Jimmy Fallon and Season 39 cast members like Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney.

Fallon, who was on SNL from 1998 to 2004, is known for his impeccable celebrity impersonations, so the sketch was a perfect fit for The Tonight Show host — and his spin on The Voice Coach Michael Bublé's vocals will wow you.

Jimmy Fallon parodies Michael Bublé, Alan Rickman, and Harry Styles in SNL’s “Now That’s What I Call Christmas” sketch

Jimmy Fallon and Michael Buble during a skit on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon Season 7 Episode 42 on December 3rd, 2012. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Fallon kicks things off as Bublé, singing Christmas classic “Jingle Bells,” while cracking a joke about the crooner's delivery. (Bublé’s own jazzy cover of the song, featuring The Puppini Sisters, is featured on his 2011 Christmas album.)

“Oh jingle bells, jingle bells, over-pronouncing all the words,” Fallon sings as Bublé, ending his segment by enthusiastically jumping in the air and yelling “Yeah!”

He's followed by several Season 39 cast members, including Kate McKinnon as Shakira. Wearing a long blonde wig, McKinnon sings a holiday version of the Colombian singer’s hit song “Waka Waka” with the tweaked lyrics, “This time for Santa Claus.”

Season 39 cast member Noël Wells impersonates New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel while Jay Pharoah transforms into the late DMX, letting out one of the rapper’s signature barks during his cover of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Mooney, who was on SNL from 2013 to 2022, joins as Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, rocking a leather vest and red bandana on his head.

Just when you think things couldn't get more random, Cecily Strong and John Milhiser join forces for a Christmas duet as Alanis Morissette and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, respectively. McKinnon and Fallon also come together for a holiday duet as Lorde and Harry Styles

Bobby Moynihan, who was on SNL from 2008 to 2017, then enters the scene to unveil impressive vocals as Andrea Bocelli. “I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus. Oh mommy, oh mommy why would you? You are still married to daddy!” he sings as the blind Italian tenor, to the tune of “Time To Say Goodbye.”

The cavalcade of recording artists ends with Fallon in a spot-on Pitbull costume, singing a rendition of Mr. 305’s 2009 banger, “I Know You Want Me.”

Watch "Now That's What I Call Christmas" from Season 39, Episode 10 above, and stream all 50 seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.

Michael Bublé joined Jimmy Fallon in a 2011 Christmas SNL sketch

When Bublé was Musical Guest on SNL in Season 37, Episode 10, he showed off his own acting skills in a hilarious sketch with Fallon.

In the “Michael Bublé’s Christmas Duets” sketch, which is also styled like a television commercial, Bublé sings with a variety of celebrities as himself for a follow-up to his best-selling Christmas album.

As Fallon portrays musicians like Sting and Justin Bieber, Bublé does his best to keep it professional as things get out of hand with his celebrity guests.

He also sang alongside Jon Hamm (while pretending to be terrified) in 2010's "Hamm and "Bublé" sketch written by Seth Meyers:

