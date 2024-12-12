How to Watch the 2024 Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

NBC's two-hour special will have you fa-la-la-la laughing with SNL's most memorable Christmas sketches.

Get ready to go from "ho ho ho" to "ha ha ha" with the 2024 two-hour NBC holiday special, A Saturday Night Live Christmas.

Airing Wednesday, December 18, A Saturday Night Live Christmas will gift us with Saturday Night Live's most memorable holiday sketches from the past 50 seasons of the comedy show. There'll be beloved classics, sketches from newer seasons, and even a few that you might've missed — fans can definitely expect to catch their favorite hilarious holiday moments from SNL, all wrapped up in one festive package.

So deck the halls, and read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 SNL Christmas special.

When is the 2024 SNL Christmas special? A Saturday Night Christmas premieres Wednesday, December 18, at 9 p.m. on NBC. An encore presentation will air on Monday, December 23 at 8 p.m.

Pete Davidson dressed as The Grinch during The Grinch sketch on Saturday Night Live on December 19, 2020. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

How to watch SNL's 2024 Christmas special

Watch the two-hour A Saturday Night Christmas on Wednesday, December 18 at 9/8c on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

Simply find your local NBC affiliate channel, and tune in while you wrap those last minute gifts. In addition to streaming on Peacock starting December 19, NBC will air an encore presentation on Monday, December 23.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas is just one of the many specials aiming to spread joy on NBC over the holiday season. Other highlights include Little Big Town's Christmas at the Opry on December 16, and Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas on December 19, just to name a few.

How can I watch old SNL Christmas sketches?

If you're looking for some holiday cheer before A Saturday Night Live Christmas premieres on December 18, watch a few favorite Christmas SNL sketches ahead of the holiday below!

NPR's Delicious Dish: Schweddy Balls

NPR's Delicious Dish - Schweddy Balls

In one of the most iconic SNL Christmas sketches, Ana Gasteyer and Molly Shannon play two NPR Hosts who welcome a baker named Pete Schweddy (Alec Baldwin) on their radio show to discuss his delicious holiday dessert.

Santa Baby

Santa Baby

A holiday party goes off the reindeer rails when Ryan Gosling and Vanessa Bayer play a couple who demand to meet the real Santa.

Debbie Downer: Christmas Eve with Santa Claus

Debbie Downer: Christmas Eve with Santa Claus

Even Jolly Ol' St. Nick (Jack Black) is no match for Debbie Downer's (Rachel Dratch) depressing factoids and never-ending criticism.

Christmas Miracle

A Christmas Miracle

Ms. Rafferty (Kate McKinnon), Sharon (Cecily Strong), and Doug (Casey Affleck) share their "Strange Encounters" meeting Santa Claus.

