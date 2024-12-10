Emma Stone Sparkles in SNL's Musical Ode to the Regifted Christmas Candle

The hilarious sketch from December 2016 is the gift that keeps on giving... or re-gifting, that is.

"The Christmas Candle" sketch from Saturday Night Live is the gift that keeps on giving...or regifting, that is.

The musical pretaped sketch debuted on Emma Stone's December 3, 2016 episode. "The Christmas Candle" stars Stone and Season 42 cast members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon, and the trio is serving late 1980s/early 1990s holiday fashion with big hair, festive vests, and luxurious fur coats in the video parody.

Stone, Bryant, and McKinnon sing about a common present predicament, sharing the tale of a woman (Vanessa Bayer) who needs a gift for her coworker, Jen (Sasheer Zamata). Not knowing Jen very well, she unearths the perfect item from the bottom of her closet: a pink peach-scented candle. In the song, it's recast (and regifted) as "The Christmas Candle."

Jen tries to act excited when Bayer's character gives her present, but she knows an afterthought when she sees one. As it turns out, Jen's are among many hands that candle has passed between, as the item is a Christmas miracle that's magically "regifted around the world in just one day" — making its way to London and beyond.

Emma Stone, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant during "The Christmas Candle" sketch on December 3, 2016 during Saturday Night Live Season 42, Episode 8. Photo: Alex Schaefer/NBC

SNL's "The Christmas Candle" lyrics praise the classic generic gift

"We all get the candle, we all give the candle, the one true candle, the candle we all get and then give away," Stone, McKinnon, and Bryant sing, belting the lyrics to the rousing chorus.

In a soulful breakdown in the middle of the track, Bryant offers additional gift-giving advice: "But here's a warning when you give a candle, that is all that she needs / Don't pair it with the lotion or some little cream! A lot of people think two gifts are better than one / But that just makes each gift seem smaller and dumb." You know, she has a point.

The track becomes a bona fide anthem with the addition of an everywoman chorus and an ASL interpreter — and did you know you can give yourself the gift of streaming the full version of "The Christmas Candle" on Spotify anytime?

Watch "The Christmas Candle" from Season 42, Episode 8 above, and stream all 50 seasons of SNL on Peacock anytime.