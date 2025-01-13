Why Kristen Wiig Called the Garth and Kat Sketch Her Most "Freeing" SNL Experience

In the weeks leading up to February 16's three-hour 50th anniversary celebration on NBC, the team behind Saturday Night Live has selected one sketch from every single season — 50 seasons in 50 days — to reflect the show's rich legacy across five decades. Presenting the sketch chosen to represent Season 35: "Garth and Kat Sing Christmas Songs" starring Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig alongside "Weekend Update" anchor Seth Meyers.

Many famous SNL cast members' paths to Studio 8H included lots of improv experience, honing skills at comedy institutions like The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade (co-founded by Amy Poehler). But the show's tightly-written scripts and even-tighter time constraints leave little-to-no room for improvising. One major exception: Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig's Garth and Kat segments on "Weekend Update."

Were SNL's "Garth and Kat" sketches improvised? Yes.

In a 2011 Movieline interview, Wiig shared that Armisen led the improv. "He definitely starts and I just try to follow. We don’t rehearse," she said (quotes via Vulture), adding that "the first time we do it that week is literally at the dress rehearsal." As you can see watching the dress rehearsal version of "Garth and Kat Sing Christmas Songs," the spur-of-the-moment element results in two unique (but equally hilarious) experiences.

"Nothing is the same," Wiig confirmed to Movieline. "That’s why we don’t ever think of anything beforehand. If anything, we will be like, 'All right, well this is a Halloween theme, so, here’s ‘pumpkins, witches, ghosts.'"

Fred Armisen as Garth and Kristen Wiig as Kat during Garth and Kat Sing Christmas Songs on Saturday Night Live Season 35. Photo: NBC

Loose planning aside, Wiig added that most of it "goes out the window" when it's showtime.

A cast member from 2005-2012, Wiig told Movieline that being Kat is "the most fun I have because so much of the show is writing, working, deadlines, trying to figure things out, punching up your sketch, knowing you’re going to perform live. And that two and a half minutes of airtime is so freeing and fun."

Fred Armisen and Kristen Wiig's "Garth and Kat" made their first appearance singing Christmas songs

Garth and Kat made their "Weekend Update" debut on December 19, 2009, introduced by anchor Seth Meyers as "one of my favorite musical duos."

Arriving in what would become their signature matching vests — red plaid edition — Garth and Kat are out of breath and flustered because they thought their appearance was "next week." Nevertheless, they insist they're "totally ready" to entertain with their new Christmas songs.

But less than 30 seconds in, it's very clear that, as Meyers points out, they seem to be making the words and melody up as they go along.

"Let's sing the real song, about the uh, stockings and the uh, the tree," Kat says, looking to Garth for confirmation. As with the subsequent 10 appearances from the performers — including a cameo in the SNL40 anniversary special — much of the sketch's joy comes from watching how much fun Armisen and Wiig are clearly having with one another in the moment.

And as Wiig pointed out, the dress rehearsal version of "Garth and Kat Sing Christmas Songs" is significantly different than the one that made it to air – Meyers even jumps in to join the improvisational fun at the end.

Watch the dress rehearsal version above, and compare it to the broadcast version below: