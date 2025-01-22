Watch Keke Palmer and Sarah Sherman's Cute “I Make The Face, You Make The Sound” Video

Adam Scott Had to Reassure His Severance Co-Stars He Wasn't Doing Cocaine

The two got seriously silly backstage at Late Night with Seth Meyers.

It was a night of big personalities when Keke Palmer and Saturday Night Live's Sarah Sherman visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, January 16. Though the two didn't share a Late Night interview, the two performers collaborated backstage — filming an adorably quirky TikTok in which they provided sound effects for each other's zany actions.

“I Make The Face, You Make The Sound” is a TikTok challenge where a person makes an exaggerated face or movement, and a second person just out of frame next to them makes sounds to try and match the other's face.

In video posted to Late Night with Seth Meyers' TikTok and Instagram, Palmer introduced the video by looking into the camera and saying, "I make the face, you make the sound," as Sherman stood beside her ready for the wacky challenge.

Sarah Sherman and Keke Palmer had a cute funny-face-off

Palmer and Sherman went back and forth making cartoonishly large expressions, while the other provided a silly soundtrack to their exaggerated facial movements.

The two couldn't contain their laughter as they took turns doing everything from rolling their eyes back in their head to shaking their face from side to side and busting out exaggerated chomping and tongue tricks.

It should come as no surprise the two would slay this TikTok trend. Sherman serves (strange, often prosthetically-enhanced) face every week on SNL, while actress, author, singer, and Emmy-winning Password Host Palmer's hit buddy comedy, One of Them Days co-starring SZA, is currently killing it at the box office.

Keke Palmer on her "Sorry to this man" meme

Palmer once became a viral TikTok sound herself — thanks to her iconic "Sorry to this man" meme, when she was shown a picture of former Vice President Dick Cheney during a Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test video back in 2019.

"In that moment, I just knew I probably should know him. And I don't know him! I'm sorry to this man, you know," the explained to Seth Meyers after he asked her about the meme, during her January 16 Late Night appearance.

"It's so strange. I would have never expected that to become this viral thing. And people absolutely ask me, 'Sorry to this man?'" explained Palmer. "I've done commercials or movies and they're like, 'You think there's a way that you can fit in 'Sorry to this man?' I'm like, 'There's no man to say sorry to!'"

"You know, it's a very unique experience," she added.