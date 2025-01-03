John Mulaney Is Superman in SNL’s New Cut-for-Time Sketch

Everybody's in L.A.? More like Everybody's in Metropolis in this hilarious super-powered parody.

If you're counting the days until James Gunn's Superman flies into theaters this July, then Saturday Night Live is here to help tide you over with a new cut-for-time sketch where John Mulaney plays the Man of Steel.

In a newly released cut-for-time sketch from the November 2 episode, Mulaney plays Superman and SNL cast member Sarah Sherman is Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, as the two recreate the romantic interview scene from 1978's Superman: The Movie starring Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder.

John Mulaney and the SNL cast parody 1978's Superman: The Movie

But in this parody, Superman and Lois Lane aren't alone, because their interview is interrupted by Lois' roommate, Glenn Béchamel (Chloe Fineman). SNL viewers were previously introduced to Glenn on the March 4, 2023 episode where she was a rule-breaking contestant on Too Hot to Handle, who got touchy feely with Rodney, played by Host Travis Kelce.

"Glenn's family owns the apartment, so the rent is super cheap," Lois explains to Superman after Glenn enters wearing her signature oversized shirt with a bikini body printed on it.

This time, instead of Rodney, Glenn has the hots for Superman. Her awkward and chaotic personality automatically kills the vibes, especially when she asks Superman to use his X-ray vision on her. Glenn even attempts to do a trust fall exercise to see if the superhero would catch her.

Spoiler alert: He doesn't.

As the sketch continues, Superman's nemesis, General Zod (Mikey Day) flies down onto Lois' penthouse patio. Zod is ready for a fight, but even he's no match for Glenn, whose poking and prodding quickly sends him flying back to the Phantom Zone.

Lex Luthor, Zod, Braniac, Doomsday, and now you can add Glenn Béchamel to Superman's rogues' gallery. Glenn's superpowers? Being super annoying.

Do Superman and Lois get some alone time or does Glenn ruin it all? Find out in the hilarious and chaotic cut-for-time sketch above.