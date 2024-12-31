Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
How SNL's Viral Domingo Sketches Changed Up 2 of 2024's Hottest Songs
SNL's Marcello Hernández made his debut as Domingo on October 12, 2024 and has since become a pop culture sensation.
While Marcello Hernández’s Domingo made his debut in the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch from Saturday Night Live's October 12 Season 50 episode, that was just the beginning of his story: Domingo not only whisked a bride (Chloe Fineman) away during her bachelorette party for a steamy night in a hot tub, he also fathered one of her twins. Talk about a character arc.
The suave character has appeared in two viral musical sketches featuring parodies of two wildly popular songs from 2024: Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO." He was even “arrested” IRL at Carpenter's concert for being “too hot,” and he's been immortalized as a Funko Pop! figure.
Domingo’s story on SNL has been full of twists and turns — here's a look back at the lyrics and sketches that started it all.
RELATED: 50 Seasons in 50 Days: Domingo Went Viral in SNL's "Bridesmaid Speech" Sketch
SNL’s “Bridesmaids Speech” revealed Domingo for the first time
Domingo was first described in verse during the October 12, 2024 episode hosted by Ariana Grande, who played one of the titular bridesmaids who sang a tale of possible infidelity in the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch. The sketch, including its song, was written by Jimmy Fowlie, Ceara Jane O'Sullivan, Sudi Green, and Allie Levitan.
Playing the sister of the bride Kelsey (Chloe Fineman), Grande invites a group of bridesmaids (Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman) to sing a song set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” instead of a speech.
After Gardner yells “hit it,” the bridesmaids, who call themselves “the Kel Squad,” begin to (badly) sing about Kelsey’s not-so-innocent bachelorette trip in Charleston to the groom Matt’s (Andrew Dismukes) complete surprise.
RELATED: Sarah Sherman Talks Making SNL's Domingo Sketch and Ariana Grande's "Bad Singing"
They sing that Kelsey met “a hot guy” named Domingo who she was “fully touching” at a bar and eventually took off her engagement ring.
“Now we're back in the house, in the hot tub, she's there with Domingo / Ask us to leave, get a hotel, she's vibing with Domingo,” the girls sing as Kelsey tells her baffled new husband “Shh! You're missing it!”
“Is the point of this song just that Kelsey cheated on me all weekend?” Matt interrupts.
Watch the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch from Season 50, Episode 3 above.
The lyrics to SNL's "Bridesmaid Speech" Domingo song
The bridesmaids wanted a celebration
So we took a trip, bachelorette vacation
Because we know she needs one, a break from Matthew
Just kidding Matt, we're glad she has you!
We're out, the shots are flowing, yeah
Guys on the dance floor grooving, yeah
We say no thanks she's taken, yeah [Sing it now]
She's with a hot guy, but he looks gay, heard his name is Domingo
Second location, maybe he's bi, still dancing with Domingo
Third location, fully straight, fully touching Domingo
“I can't wait to be his wife” she's pointing to Domingo
In the bathroom, we take her outside
She says, don't worry, we won't cross the line
“Think of your fiancé,” she says good reminder
Hands me her ring, then we can't find her
Now we're back in the house, in the hot tub
She's there with Domingo
Asking us to leave, get a hotel, she's vibing with Domingo
At the Marriott, googling Domingo
Just to make sure he's not psycho
But he's actually a doctor, and randomly a model
And he volunteers with weird sick animals [aww!]
The next day she said, nothing happened
They talked all night about you Matthew
But then at brunch, she just starts crying
We asked her why? She says I'm just so tired
We say take a nap, she says, “I'm not that kind of tired”
Hey Matt, came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo
Kelsey’s a friend, she's like my sis, but we did hook up, though!
Domingo returned in SNL's "Babymoon" Chappell Roan parody
Five weeks after Domingo first appeared on SNL, he and the Kel Squad returned with another awkward banger in the November 16, 2024 episode, hosted by Charli XCX, in the "Babymoon" sketch. This time around, Kelsey’s friends sang a parody of Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!" at her baby shower and deliver some shocking news to Matt.
Charli XCX, playing Kelsey’s cousin, joins the squad (Nwodim, Sherman, and Gardner) to sing about their "besties babymoon" in Miami and how Kelsey's been texting up a storm to a certain someone who lives there.
RELATED: SNL's Domingo Sketch Has a Sequel: Charli XCX Sings Chappell Roan in "Babymoon"
“D-O-M-I-N-G-O / Kelsey's texting Domingo / Thought that she forgot this dude / She's sending him her pregnant nudes,” the Kel Squad sings together.
The ladies then belt out that “Kelsey’s pouting” at the club because “eight months ago is a little bit hazy” and she’s “90% sure that it's not Domingo's baby.”
Their parody reveals a dramatic twist when they sing that Kelsey brought her pals to “Miami 'cause she found out the paternity” of her baby. Well, babies, as they sing: “The doctor says it is twins and one is Matthew's and one is Domingo’s.”
RELATED: Marcello Hernández's Domingo Brought SNL to L.A. to Crash Sabrina Carpenter's Concert
The lyrics to SNL's Domingo "HOT TO GO!" parody
Kelsey is our bestie, gonna be a mama
So we took a trip in my Hyundai Sonata
Just 'cause you're pregnant, don't mean you're a granny
Kelsey couldn't fly, so we drove to Miami
We get facials at the spa, but Kelsey doesn't talk at all
We say, "Kelsey, get off your phone" 'Cause we know who she's texting, know who she's texting!
D-O-M-I-N-G-O Kelsey's texting Domingo
Thought that she forgot this dude
She's sending him her pregnant nudes
Dancing at the club but Kelsey's pouting
Take her to the bathroom and she just start shouting
She says, "Eight months ago is a little bit hazy / I'm 90% sure that it's not Domingo's baby" Now we can't finally see, why Kelsey brought us to Miami
She has the the address of his childhood home
She meets his whole family, they completely embrace her
D-O-M-I-N-G-O Kelsey's slaying español
D-O-M-I-N-G-O Spends all day on Duolingo
We don't know where Kelsey's been, look her up on Find My Friends
She's standing in the ocean like she don't give a damn, then she pulls out the sonogram
She says we came to Miami 'cause she found out the paternity
The doctor says it's twins and one is Matthew's and one is Domingo
Hey, Matt, my brother, aren't you happy?
Direct from Domingo, we both are daddies!
Domingo gonna be in your life forever
We'll raise our babies in Miami together
If Domingo returns again, SNL fans have ideas
Now that Domingo has made two appearances, SNL fans definitely want more — and have some ideas for how he should make his next grand entrance.
“Petition for Domingo Part 3 with ‘Pink Pony Club’ in the delivery room??” one fan suggested on SNL’s Instagram, while another added, “Now we NEED a cameo of Chappell [Roan] and Sabrina [Carpenter] in the DCU (Domingo cinematic universe).”