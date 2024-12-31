How SNL's Viral Domingo Sketches Changed Up 2 of 2024's Hottest Songs

Martin Short Can’t Stop Fighting with Jimmy Behind the Curtain; Talks Wanting to Quit SNL

While Marcello Hernández’s Domingo made his debut in the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch from Saturday Night Live's October 12 Season 50 episode, that was just the beginning of his story: Domingo not only whisked a bride (Chloe Fineman) away during her bachelorette party for a steamy night in a hot tub, he also fathered one of her twins. Talk about a character arc.

The suave character has appeared in two viral musical sketches featuring parodies of two wildly popular songs from 2024: Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" and Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO." He was even “arrested” IRL at Carpenter's concert for being “too hot,” and he's been immortalized as a Funko Pop! figure.

Domingo’s story on SNL has been full of twists and turns — here's a look back at the lyrics and sketches that started it all.

SNL’s “Bridesmaids Speech” revealed Domingo for the first time

Bridesmaid Speech

Domingo was first described in verse during the October 12, 2024 episode hosted by Ariana Grande, who played one of the titular bridesmaids who sang a tale of possible infidelity in the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch. The sketch, including its song, was written by Jimmy Fowlie, Ceara Jane O'Sullivan, Sudi Green, and Allie Levitan.

Playing the sister of the bride Kelsey (Chloe Fineman), Grande invites a group of bridesmaids (Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman) to sing a song set to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” instead of a speech.

After Gardner yells “hit it,” the bridesmaids, who call themselves “the Kel Squad,” begin to (badly) sing about Kelsey’s not-so-innocent bachelorette trip in Charleston to the groom Matt’s (Andrew Dismukes) complete surprise.

They sing that Kelsey met “a hot guy” named Domingo who she was “fully touching” at a bar and eventually took off her engagement ring.

Sarah Sherman, Ariana Grande, Marcello Hernandez, Chloe Fineman, and Heidi Gardner during the “Bridesmaid Speech” sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

“Now we're back in the house, in the hot tub, she's there with Domingo / Ask us to leave, get a hotel, she's vibing with Domingo,” the girls sing as Kelsey tells her baffled new husband “Shh! You're missing it!”

“Is the point of this song just that Kelsey cheated on me all weekend?” Matt interrupts.

Watch the "Bridesmaid Speech" sketch from Season 50, Episode 3 above.

The lyrics to SNL's "Bridesmaid Speech" Domingo song

The bridesmaids wanted a celebration

So we took a trip, bachelorette vacation

Because we know she needs one, a break from Matthew

Just kidding Matt, we're glad she has you!

We're out, the shots are flowing, yeah

Guys on the dance floor grooving, yeah

We say no thanks she's taken, yeah [Sing it now]

She's with a hot guy, but he looks gay, heard his name is Domingo

Second location, maybe he's bi, still dancing with Domingo

Third location, fully straight, fully touching Domingo

“I can't wait to be his wife” she's pointing to Domingo

In the bathroom, we take her outside

She says, don't worry, we won't cross the line

“Think of your fiancé,” she says good reminder

Hands me her ring, then we can't find her

Now we're back in the house, in the hot tub

She's there with Domingo

Asking us to leave, get a hotel, she's vibing with Domingo

At the Marriott, googling Domingo

Just to make sure he's not psycho

But he's actually a doctor, and randomly a model

And he volunteers with weird sick animals [aww!]

The next day she said, nothing happened

They talked all night about you Matthew

But then at brunch, she just starts crying

We asked her why? She says I'm just so tired

We say take a nap, she says, “I'm not that kind of tired”

Hey Matt, came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo

Kelsey’s a friend, she's like my sis, but we did hook up, though!

Domingo returned in SNL's "Babymoon" Chappell Roan parody

Babymoon

Five weeks after Domingo first appeared on SNL, he and the Kel Squad returned with another awkward banger in the November 16, 2024 episode, hosted by Charli XCX, in the "Babymoon" sketch. This time around, Kelsey’s friends sang a parody of Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!" at her baby shower and deliver some shocking news to Matt.

Charli XCX, playing Kelsey’s cousin, joins the squad (Nwodim, Sherman, and Gardner) to sing about their "besties babymoon" in Miami and how Kelsey's been texting up a storm to a certain someone who lives there.

RELATED: SNL's Domingo Sketch Has a Sequel: Charli XCX Sings Chappell Roan in "Babymoon"

“D-O-M-I-N-G-O / Kelsey's texting Domingo / Thought that she forgot this dude / She's sending him her pregnant nudes,” the Kel Squad sings together.

The ladies then belt out that “Kelsey’s pouting” at the club because “eight months ago is a little bit hazy” and she’s “90% sure that it's not Domingo's baby.”

Their parody reveals a dramatic twist when they sing that Kelsey brought her pals to “Miami 'cause she found out the paternity” of her baby. Well, babies, as they sing: “The doctor says it is twins and one is Matthew's and one is Domingo’s.”

Sarah Sherman, Charli XCX, Marcello Hernandez, Heidi Gardner, and Ego Nwodim during the "Babymoon" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 7 on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The lyrics to SNL's Domingo "HOT TO GO!" parody

Kelsey is our bestie, gonna be a mama

So we took a trip in my Hyundai Sonata

Just 'cause you're pregnant, don't mean you're a granny

Kelsey couldn't fly, so we drove to Miami

We get facials at the spa, but Kelsey doesn't talk at all

We say, "Kelsey, get off your phone" 'Cause we know who she's texting, know who she's texting!

D-O-M-I-N-G-O Kelsey's texting Domingo

Thought that she forgot this dude

She's sending him her pregnant nudes

Dancing at the club but Kelsey's pouting

Take her to the bathroom and she just start shouting

She says, "Eight months ago is a little bit hazy / I'm 90% sure that it's not Domingo's baby" Now we can't finally see, why Kelsey brought us to Miami

She has the the address of his childhood home

She meets his whole family, they completely embrace her

D-O-M-I-N-G-O Kelsey's slaying español

D-O-M-I-N-G-O Spends all day on Duolingo

We don't know where Kelsey's been, look her up on Find My Friends

She's standing in the ocean like she don't give a damn, then she pulls out the sonogram

She says we came to Miami 'cause she found out the paternity

The doctor says it's twins and one is Matthew's and one is Domingo

Hey, Matt, my brother, aren't you happy?

Direct from Domingo, we both are daddies!

Domingo gonna be in your life forever

We'll raise our babies in Miami together

If Domingo returns again, SNL fans have ideas

Now that Domingo has made two appearances, SNL fans definitely want more — and have some ideas for how he should make his next grand entrance.

“Petition for Domingo Part 3 with ‘Pink Pony Club’ in the delivery room??” one fan suggested on SNL’s Instagram, while another added, “Now we NEED a cameo of Chappell [Roan] and Sabrina [Carpenter] in the DCU (Domingo cinematic universe).”