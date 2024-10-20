Michael Keaton Stars in the "Halloween Cookies" Sequel to SNL's Chocolate Santa Sketch

A round cookie makes the season accidentally obscene in a new "Shop TV" sketch with Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner.

Michael Keaton hosted Saturday Night Live's Season 50 Halloween-adjacent episode on October 19. In addition to a monologue that featured two Beetlejuices (Mikey Day and Andy Samberg), the episode featured two seasonal sketches: "Horror Choreographer," about an actor who puts some sassy-dancing sauce on his Michael Meyers portrayal, and "Shop TV: Halloween Cookies." And, just as many horror fans rate Halloween's sequel as highly as the original, the latter sketch ranks alongside the first installment: It's a follow-up to Adam Driver's original "Shop TV" sketch from December 9, 2023.

"Shop TV: Halloween Cookies" see the return of modest home shopping hosts Rhett and Lindy (Day and Heidi Gardner), this time welcoming a man named Toby the Cookie Guy (Michael Keaton), who's there to sell his sweetly spooky special.

"Now, I don't normally like to scare my customers, but I'll make an exception on Halloween," Toby tells Rhett and Lindy. "I'm selling a jumbo cookie that looks like a zombie eyeball."

He presents the box it comes in, which indeed features a reasonably-spooky illustration of a staggering zombie. But when Toby reveals the actual cookie, things turn accidentally obscene quickly.

Michael Keaton's round zombie cookie is "so pink" in the middle

Toby instantly scandalizes the shopping hosts as they try and fail to mask their reactions.

"So pink in the middle there," Lindy comments about what Toby describes as the zombie's "bloodshot eye" in the center, while Rhett add that he "might've gone with a blue eye myself."

"Look how soft and squishy," Keaton's character says, as he gives it a squeeze in extreme close-up. A panicked Rhett and Lindy command the cameraman to cut away as Toby insists that "people think they're fake, but they're not."

While Toby might think his zombie cookies — which, he demonstrates, come as a pair — are innocent fun, the shoppers who call in definitely have their mind in the gutter. And that's before he drips some of his "Cookie Guy glaze" icing all over one. Happy Spooktober!

"Halloween Cookies" is the sequel to "Shop TV Christmas"

Day and Gardner's Rhett and Lindy most recently co-starred with Adam Driver's chocolatier in "Shop TV Christmas," a December 2023 sketch that demonstrated why you should keep the foil on the candy for as long as possible.

ShopTV Christmas

Day's Rhett made his debut alongside Cecily Strong's co-host, Dot, during Jerrod Carmichael's April 2022 "Shop TV" sketch, in which Carmichael played a dollmaker with a real attention to detail.

Shop TV

