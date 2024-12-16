SNL's "Office Christmas Party Extravaganza" Nails the Almost-Fun Vibe of the Event

"60 employees, seven interns. All going hard in the same space they were working in 15 minutes ago," the parody commercial oh-so-accurately puts it.

While Chris Rock's December 14 Saturday Night Live episode delivered a fresh batch of holiday sketches, none were more relatable than "Office Christmas Party Extravaganza."

The pretaped ad parody promises the type of medium-good time that so many who've worked in an office have experienced: "60 employees, seven interns. All going hard in the same space they were working in 15 minutes ago." Woo-hoo!

The vibe? "It all kicks off at 5:45 p.m., when your drab, boring office is utterly transformed into your same drab, boring office — but with a few lights turned off," the announcer touts, over footage of file boxes and a water cooler draped in halfhearted decorations (it's all extremely The Office).

You've definitely been to the party described in SNL's "Office Christmas Party Extravaganza"

The night's DJ is "J-J-Jason's laptop, as soon as he can figure out how to pair a speaker over it," and all the familiar workplace characters are there: "The shy girl from marketing, who has one drink and reveals too much about herself," the guy who brought his kid to work, and "the cute girl from accounting" (Ashley Padilla) whose boyfriend isn't what anyone expected.

"How. Did. That. Happen?" the voice-over asks, as the frantic electric guitar screeches to a halt.

Host Chris Rock and Ego Nwodim during the "Office Christmas Party Extravaganza" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1873 on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Photo: Chinaza Ajuonuma/NBC)

And then there's "the drama when 'work wives' and real wives collide," as a woman (Sarah Sherman) tells her coworker's wife (Ego Nwodim), "your husband is such a character!" before the scene cuts to the actual wife demanding to see her husband's phone immediately.

Come for the warm beer, stay for that one coworker who fall while dancing on a desk. "And just when you thought the party couldn't rage any longer? It doesn't. Cause it's Tuesday night, and y'all got work tomorrow." Too true.

Chris Rock's episode delivered several holiday sketches

Several new seasonal sketches arrived on December 14, ahead of the 2024 Saturday Night Live Christmas special. Watch them below.

"Mall Santas"

A department store elf (Chris Rock) asks parents to choose between several Santas, putting everyone involved in a very awkward position.

"Simpsons Christmas Gift"

A Secret Santa exchange between coworkers turns into an impromptu writer's room for The Simpsons after the boss (Rock) gets way too into his present.

"Sexual Harassment Charlie"

The Christmas party antics of two office employees (Kenan Thompson and Chris Rock) get wildly different responses from their coworkers the day after.