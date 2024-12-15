SNL's Jane Wickline Sang "As" Sabrina Carpenter in a New Weekend Update Song

The new cast member name-checked Taylor Swift and Jenna Ortega in an original tune inspired by the "Espresso" singer's Christmas special.

Since joining Saturday Night Live as a Featured Player in Season 50, new cast member Jane Wickline has made three appearances at the "Weekend Update" desk — including two as herself performing original songs. The latest: An original tune in which Wickline sang "as" pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter—despite the fact that, as she told Colin Jost, "I can't look or sound like her," but "for the purpose of this song, I am her."

When Jost asked what the song was about, Wickline explained, "Well, a lot of people on the internet like to start juicy rumors about whether pop stars are gay. And in this is new song that I, Sabrina Carpenter, wrote called, "When Will Even One Person Do That About Me?'"

Jane Wickline's Sabrina Carpenter lyrics name-check Taylor Swift, Jenna Ortega

Plinking away on her keyboard, Wickline began. After referencing various online speculations about Taylor Swift lyrics as well as Carpenter's "Taste" video co-starring Season 48 SNL Host Jenna Ortega, she sings, "Ariana sings 'Break Up with Your Girlfriend"? Everyone's pissed. Harry wears rainbow pants, you write 50 articles about it."

"I make out with Jenna Ortega passionately, and everyone's like, 'I heard this song is about Shawn Mendes,'" Wickline continued, still singing "as" Carpenter. "Help me! Just tell me where I'm going wrong. Why am I the only straight pop star taken at their word? It's lonelyyyy!"

Jane Wickline and Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Epiode 9 on Saturday, December 15, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Should I cover a second Chapell Roan song? How much clearer can I get? I leave a trail of breadcrumbs and then I leave a trail of loaves of bread," Wickline went on.

"I just want you to think that I have secrets. I don't have secrets, but I just want you to think I might have secrets," Wickline sang, amid Jost chiming in to wonder what this all has to do with Carpenter's Christmas special.

Hear her answer in "Jane Wickline on Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix Christmas Special" above.

Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special was co-written by an SNL "Domingo" writer

Since being a Season 49 Musical Guest — even appearing in the "Scooby Doo" sketch as Daphne — Carpenter's ties to SNL have only deepened this year.

In Ariana Grande's October 12 episode, her hit "Espresso" became a musical parody that introduced an unlucky groom to his competition, Domingo (Marcello Hernández). Hernandez's Domingo became such a viral hit, it spawned a sequel starring Charli XCX, a Domingo Funko Pop! doll, and led to an in-person appearance from Domingo himself during an L.A. stop on Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour.

The original Domingo sketch, was written by Jimmy Fowlie, Ceara O'Sullivan, Sudi Green, Allie Levitan. And now, Fowlie is one of the co-writers of A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter special. He penned it alongside former SNL writer Fran Gillespie and Megan Amram, a writer and producer an NBC comedies The Good Place and Parks and Recreation. Talk about a full circle moment!